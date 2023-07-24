Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Internet Service Repairman Over Incomplete Work

A man in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania was hit with multiple charges after threatening an internet service repairman with a gun on July 14, according to police.

Clyde Smay, 62, would not allow the repairman to leave his home until the work was finished, WJAC-TV News reported. State police said that this resulted in an altercation where Smay pulled out a firearm and began threatening the repairman.

Police later discovered that Smay was a felon and not allowed to own a firearm.

Smay was released from the Clearfield County Jail after posting bail, according to state police.

Smay faces one felony charge of possession of a prohibited firearm, one charge of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize, one charge of false imprisonment, one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment with threatening language, and one charge of harassment with physical contact.



He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26.