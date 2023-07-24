Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Internet Service Repairman Over Incomplete Work - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Internet Service Repairman Over Incomplete Work

The Pennsylvania man was a felon and prohibited from owning a firearm

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police arrested a man for threatening an internet service repairman.Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

A man in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania was hit with multiple charges after threatening an internet service repairman with a gun on July 14, according to police.

Clyde Smay, 62, would not allow the repairman to leave his home until the work was finished, WJAC-TV News reported. State police said that this resulted in an altercation where Smay pulled out a firearm and began threatening the repairman.

Police later discovered that Smay was a felon and not allowed to own a firearm.

Smay was released from the Clearfield County Jail after posting bail, according to state police.

Read More

Smay faces one felony charge of possession of a prohibited firearm, one charge of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize, one charge of false imprisonment, one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment with threatening language, and one charge of harassment with physical contact.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 26.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.