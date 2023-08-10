Man Accused of Ripping Head Off Girlfriend’s Pet Duck During Argument: ‘That’s Domestic Violence at an Epic Level’

A man was arrested on multiple charges in Michigan after he allegedly ripped the head off of his girlfriend's duck during an argument.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson posted a video on Facebook to break down the details of the case. Swanson said Michael Lee Humphries, 49, was charged with first-degree maiming/torturing/killing an animal, resisting/obstructing the police, and domestic violence.

Swanson said the case was "domestic violence at an epic level."

Humphries and his girlfriend, who was not named, had been dating for a year and a half, living together in Clio, the sheriff said. He said Humphries gave his girlfriend two baby ducks as a gift back in March.

"Humphries ripped the head off a companion, domesticated animal for one purpose and one purpose alone, psychological domination and intimidation of a domestic violence victim," Swanson said in the video.

Warning: This video may be disturbing for some readers.

The argument began on Saturday while the two attended a Stevie Nicks concert in Ohio, according to Swanson. Humphries left his girlfriend at the venue, then later returned. The two continued to argue on their drive home and throughout the night.

The next morning, Swanson said there was an "explosion" where "violence takes over." Humphries allegedly ripped the duck's head off, spinal cord still attached, using his hands. The sheriff said he placed the duck's body in a five-gallon bucket and forcibly grabbed his girlfriend's face, leaving marks.

Humphries told his girlfriend, "I want you to see this," Swanson said.

Swanson added that when officers arrived at the scene, Humphries "resisted at the door, and he fought them on-scene," which led to the resisting and obstruction charge.

Humphries also was previously convicted in 2019 in connection to an aggravated stalking complaint.

Swanson said this is an example of how animal abuse is linked to violence against "vulnerable adults." He explained it's why he makes an effort to apprehend animal abusers.

“It's not the only answer, but it is an answer to reducing violence against people,” Swanson said. "We want to protect you. You deserve a peaceful environment. You don't deserve any bully or any big mouth trying to intimidate you."

Swanson concluded his message by urging victims of domestic violence to seek help from local authorities.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Officials encourage those experiencing or witnessing domestic violence or violence against animals to contact The Humane Society of the United States or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE(7233).