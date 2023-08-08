Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting Trial

The man accused of murdering 18-year-old Naomi Irion died by suicide on Sunday in a maximum security cell at Lyon County Jail while awaiting his trial, according to the sheriff's office.

Irion was last seen around on March 12 in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, according to NBC News. Her body was later found at a grave site east of Reno.

The release stated that 43-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested in connection with the murder, was found unresponsive during routine hourly cell checks. Deputies began life-saving measures, including CPR, and an ambulance was called.

Medical personnel with the Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Department responded and took over life-saving efforts. After several rounds of CPR with no effect, the medical personnel contacted an emergency room doctor who advised them to stop CPR and pronounce the inmate deceased.

The sheriff's office said preliminary details indicate it was suicide by asphyxiation. They added that he had no contact with other inmates while in the maximum security cell.

The Nevada State Police Division of Investigations was requested to investigate the incident.

The sheriff's office said a press conference with additional information will be held at a later date.