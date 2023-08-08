Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting Trial - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting Trial

Authorities said Troy Driver had no contact with other inmates

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The man accused of murdering Naomi Irion died by suicide in prison while awaiting his trial.FBI Las Vegas

The man accused of murdering 18-year-old Naomi Irion died by suicide on Sunday in a maximum security cell at Lyon County Jail while awaiting his trial, according to the sheriff's office.

Irion was last seen around on March 12 in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, according to NBC News. Her body was later found at a grave site east of Reno.

The release stated that 43-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested in connection with the murder, was found unresponsive during routine hourly cell checks. Deputies began life-saving measures, including CPR, and an ambulance was called.

Medical personnel with the Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Department responded and took over life-saving efforts. After several rounds of CPR with no effect, the medical personnel contacted an emergency room doctor who advised them to stop CPR and pronounce the inmate deceased.

Read More

The sheriff's office said preliminary details indicate it was suicide by asphyxiation. They added that he had no contact with other inmates while in the maximum security cell.

The Nevada State Police Division of Investigations was requested to investigate the incident.

The sheriff's office said a press conference with additional information will be held at a later date.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.