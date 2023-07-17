Man Charged With Murdering Girlfriend After Getting Kicked Out of Club for Shoving Her

Authorities arrested a Tennessee man accused of killing his girlfriend after he was allegedly seen pushing her in a nightclub.
Lewis Thomas II has been charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering in connection with the death of Latoria Mitchell, according to Nashville police.
It was unclear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Police said Thomas, 27, allegedly shoved Mitchell, 27, while the couple were arguing at a club Friday night. The altercation prompted security to escort Thomas out.
Later that night, Thomas allegedly drove to Mitchell’s apartment, where the couple engaged in another argument, according to police.
Mitchell fled outside but was allegedly shot multiple times by Thomas, “including while she was lying on the pavement,” a news release reads.
Thomas was located and arrested on James Robertson Parkway, according to WZTV Nashville.
Police said he implicated himself in the shooting and admitted to tossing a firearm in a wooded area.
