Man Accused of Killing Uber Driver Was Out on Bond for Another Crime

The 18-year-old's phone allegedly contained photos of him holding a gun and the Uber pickup receipt

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Police tracked down a man suspected of killing an Uber driver in Houston, after he failed to appear in court for a different crime.

18-year-old Charles Anthony Hudson, is charged with capital murder after the driver was killed at 2900 Trail Lake Drive about 5:30 p.m. on May 27.  

Houston Police Department identified the victim as Hector Torres, 43.  

ABC News reported that Hudson's bond was set at $750,000 when he appeared in court Monday morning.

Police said that their preliminary investigation determined Torres was employed as a rideshare driver and he was shot during a robbery. 

Torres' vehicle was stolen during the robbery and later recovered nearby.  

Officers were looking for Hudson after failing to appear in court in May for an offense of unauthorized use of a vehicle, which he was arrested for in January 2023.

The bond then was set at $2,500 and Hudson was out on bail at the time of Torres' murder.

ABC said officers gained access to Hudson's phone, which included his Uber app and the request for a ride that day.

If convicted of capital murder, Hudson faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

Houston Police Department
