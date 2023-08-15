Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman, Keeping Her in Cinderblock Cage Pleads Not Guilty

Negasi Zuberi, the Oregon man who allegedly abducted a woman and imprisoned her in a makeshift cinderblock cell, has pleaded not guilty to charges of interstate kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity.

The 29-year-old, who once appeared in before "Judge Judy," appeared in federal court on Monday, and was ordered held without bond on the two criminal charges until his trial starts October 17.

Zuberi allegedly traveled from Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, on July 15. There, he allegedly kidnapped a female sex worker he had hired. The victim was allegedly restrained with handcuffs and leg irons in the backseat of his vehicle.

Zuberi allegedly drove the woman back to his Klamath Falls home and forced her into a makeshift cell in his garage.

The woman was held for only a few hours before escaping and flagging down a passing motorist, who called 911.

Police responded to Zuberi's home where they found the cinder block cell along with a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed "Operation Takeover." Written below were two bullet points: "Leave phone at home" and "Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl [people] in their life. You don't want any type of investigation."

There were also rudimentary plans for a secret room 100 feet below his residence.

Since his arrest, he has been tied to four sexual assaults in other states. Authorities believe this is not the first time Zuberi has committed such an offense.

He previously lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida and operated under the aliases Sakima Zuberi, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, authorities have said.