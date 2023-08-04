Man Accused of Holding Woman in Makeshift Cell Called His Plan ‘Operation Take Over’: FBI
The FBI is now seeking addition victims after woman broke free from alleged captor's cinderblock dungeon
A 29-year-old man who is facing a slew of federal charges that include interstate kidnapping and sexual assault called his scheme of posing as an undercover police officer to kidnap women “Operation Take Over,” the Associated Press reported.
He allegedly used the name on a list that included reminders on how to conduct his crimes, including going after women who he believed wouldn’t be missed, to avoid “any kind of an investigation,” FBI officials said.
According to a press release issued by the FBI Wednesday, Negasi Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer when he kidnapped a woman and led her to a makeshift cell in his home. The FBI believes he could be connected to other kidnappings and assaults around the country.
Zuberi's arrest began when his alleged victim escaped the cinderblock dungeon that he had erected inside his garage in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where she was taken after being abducted in Seattle, according to law enforcement.
- Negasi Zubri, Oregon Man Accused of Holding Woman in Cinder Block Cell, Once Appeared on ‘Judge Judy’
- Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive in Cinder Block Cell Was ‘Always Out at Night,’ Former Roommate Says
- Neighbors Speak About Man Accused of Keeping Woman in Cinder Block Cell: ‘Anybody Can Hide Anything’
- Accused Cinder Block Cell Kidnapper Negasi Zuberi Previously Threatened to Kill His Kids, Court Docs Say
- Kidnapping Suspect’s Ex Denies He Kept Alleged Victim in Makeshift Cell at Their Home: ‘He’s a Good Person’
Zuberi, posing as a police officer, handcuffed the woman, put her in leg irons and raped her on the drive from Seattle to his home, the FBI said. He then chained her to a cell in his basement and assaulted her before she beat the door down with her bare hands to break free.
“The cell was made of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside,” the arrest complaint said.
Zuberi fled when she escaped and was arrested the next day in Nevada.
According to the AP, Zuberi failed to follow item No. 1 on his “Operation Take Over” plan by taking his phone with him during the alleged Seattle abduction.
In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Travis Gluesenkamp noted that GPS location data from Zuberi’s cellphone confirmed he was in Seattle on July 15. Both his phone and the woman’s phone traveled from Seattle to Klamath Falls that day, Gluesenkamp said.
According to NBC News, FBI officials are also searching for information about other possible victims. The FBI’s investigation found that Zuberi — who used several aliases, including "Sakima" and “Justin Hyche” — previously resided in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.
“Sakima has several different methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks, pretending to be a police officer, and soliciting the services of sex workers and then violently sexually assaulting them,” the FBI said on a website they set up to help gather information.
“Some of the encounters may have been filmed to make it appear as if the assault was consensual,” the page said. “The victims are threatened with retaliation if they notify the police.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews