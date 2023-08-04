Man Accused of Holding Woman in Makeshift Cell Called His Plan ‘Operation Take Over’: FBI

A 29-year-old man who is facing a slew of federal charges that include interstate kidnapping and sexual assault called his scheme of posing as an undercover police officer to kidnap women “Operation Take Over,” the Associated Press reported.

He allegedly used the name on a list that included reminders on how to conduct his crimes, including going after women who he believed wouldn’t be missed, to avoid “any kind of an investigation,” FBI officials said.

According to a press release issued by the FBI Wednesday, Negasi Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer when he kidnapped a woman and led her to a makeshift cell in his home. The FBI believes he could be connected to other kidnappings and assaults around the country.

Zuberi's arrest began when his alleged victim escaped the cinderblock dungeon that he had erected inside his garage in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where she was taken after being abducted in Seattle, according to law enforcement.

Zuberi, posing as a police officer, handcuffed the woman, put her in leg irons and raped her on the drive from Seattle to his home, the FBI said. He then chained her to a cell in his basement and assaulted her before she beat the door down with her bare hands to break free.

“The cell was made of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside,” the arrest complaint said.

Zuberi fled when she escaped and was arrested the next day in Nevada.

According to the AP, Zuberi failed to follow item No. 1 on his “Operation Take Over” plan by taking his phone with him during the alleged Seattle abduction.

In an affidavit, FBI Special Agent Travis Gluesenkamp noted that GPS location data from Zuberi’s cellphone confirmed he was in Seattle on July 15. Both his phone and the woman’s phone traveled from Seattle to Klamath Falls that day, Gluesenkamp said.

According to NBC News, FBI officials are also searching for information about other possible victims. The FBI’s investigation found that Zuberi — who used several aliases, including "Sakima" and “Justin Hyche” — previously resided in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

“Sakima has several different methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks, pretending to be a police officer, and soliciting the services of sex workers and then violently sexually assaulting them,” the FBI said on a website they set up to help gather information.

“Some of the encounters may have been filmed to make it appear as if the assault was consensual,” the page said. “The victims are threatened with retaliation if they notify the police.”