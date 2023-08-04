Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive in Cinder Block Cell Was ‘Always Out at Night,’ Former Roommate Says

Negasi Zuberi would often be gone for days at a time, according to James Dunn, a former roommate of the man accused of abducting a woman in Washington and holding her captive in a cinder block cell in the garage of his Oregon home.

"He was always gone at night," Dunn tells The Messenger in an interview.

"And he'd return at really weird hours — three, four o'clock in the morning. He had said, 'Oh, I go to Seattle, I go to Northern California, San Diego, San Francisco."

“There'd be times where he would be gone for days at a time," Dunn recalls of Zuberi, whom he met (and knew as Sakima) after responding to his Facebook Marketplace ad in July 2022.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman in Washington and holding her in a cinder block cell at his Oregon home. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

Zuberi, 29, was charged with interstate kidnapping, authorities announced Wednesday, after police received a 911 call on July 15 from a woman who said she escaped hours after she was abducted in Seattle and locked in a makeshift cell at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

His former roommate says he was "absolutely shocked" to hear of the allegations.

"I had no idea that he was capable of this kind of stuff and then to hear about that — like damn — I lived with this guy. It's sickening," says Dunn, who crossed paths with Zuberi when he was seeking a roommate to stay with him, his wife and two young children, in a Vancouver, Washington, home he claimed to own.

As soon as Dunn moved in, he says red flags were raised.

The home at the time was equipped with an "advanced surveillance system" that Dunn found extreme.

"It was kind of odd that he was comfortable having so many cameras on the outside and the inside," he says.

A makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, Ore., allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. FBI via AP

Dunn says Zuberi used the cameras to monitor the home while he was away.

When Zuberi was at the house, he bred pit bulls in the garage and was at times "very aggressive" towards his family, Dunn says.

"I remember hearing him screaming a lot at them. Sometimes like two or three in the morning. I’d wake up to a lot of noises where I wasn't too sure what was going on," he adds.

Dunn moved out in January 2023 and hasn't spoken to Zuberi since.

The FBI said Zuberi kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and kept her in the cell from which she eventually escaped. FBI via AP

In announcing his arrest, authorities said the alleged victim's ordeal included being kidnapped, sexually assaulted and held captive.

“She beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark of the FBI Portland Field Office said during a press conference.

According to a criminal complaint, police discovered a cinder block cell at Zuberi's home as well as a note allegedly written by the suspect that was inscribed "Operation Takeover."

Written below were two bullet points that read, "Leave phone at home," and "Make sure they don’t have a bunch of ppl [people] in their life. You don't want any type of investigation."

Police said they found a note at Negasi Zuberi's Oregon home that read, "Operation Takeover." FBI

“We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities," Shark also said Wednesday.

"Through quick law enforcement action, we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states, and there could be more.”

The suspect previously lived in 10 other states and operated under the aliases Sakima Zuberi, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, authorities said.

Zuberi's attorney, Heather Fraley, declined to comment on the allegations but told The Messenger, "the court record speaks for itself."