Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive in Cinder Block Cell Attempted to Escape Jail, Authorities Say
Deputies were tipped off by a jail maintenance worker who reportedly noticed a 'suspicious noise' coming from Negasi Zuberi’s cell
The man accused of abducting a woman and holding her captive in a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage allegedly attempted to escape his Oregon jail cell this week.
Negasi Zuberi, 29, was arrested and charged in July with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to authorities.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held at the Jackson County Jail in Central Point, Oregon.
On Tuesday, Zuberi allegedly attempted to use an “improvised tool” to break the glass window in his cell in an effort to escape, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were tipped off by a jail maintenance worker who reportedly noticed a “suspicious noise” coming from Zuberi’s cell.
“Deputies responded to investigate and discovered Zuberi standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell. Deputies detained Zuberi, sent him through the full-body scanner, and moved him to a hard cell with no exterior windows,” a news release stated.
“While searching the cell further, deputies found an improvised tool that was suspected to have been used to damage the window,” while also noting, “the exterior windows are made of reinforced glass, so Zuberi was only able to damage the interior layer of the window,”the release continued.
He has been charged with second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Zuberi was originally arrested after authorities said he traveled to Seattle, Washington, where he allegedly abducted a sex worker. He then allegedly drove her 450 miles back to his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and held her prisoner in a cinder block cell erected in his garage.
The woman escaped hours later, and flagged down a passing motorist who then called 911, per authorities.
Police responded to Zuberi's home where they found the makeshift cinder block cell along with a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed "Operation Takeover." Written below were two bullet points: "Leave phone at home" and "Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl [people] in their life. You don't want any type of investigation."
Since his arrest, he has been tied to four sexual assaults in other states and authorities suspect there are more victims.
He previously lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida and operated under the aliases Sakima Zuberi, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, authorities said.
