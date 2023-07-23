Man Accused of Hitting a Wildlife Investigator with His Car While Getting Questioned for Illegal Turtle Peddling

Officials said they're looking for a man who allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Friday night as he was getting questioned in Ohio for illegal turtle selling.

NBC4 first reported the news.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Alonzo Oliver-Tucker from Philadelphia, allegedly hit an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the agency responsible for wildlife and natural resource regulation in the state.

As he was being questioned by ODNR officers, ODNR spokesperson Andy Chow told The Messenger, the suspect got in his car and drove away. In the process of driving away, he allegedly hit one of the officers, who received medical treatment at a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Chow indicated that there were two suspects but only identified Oliver-Tucker as one of them.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Oliver-Tucker, who’s been charged with felony assault, falsification, and failure to comply with a lawful order.

"Wildlife officers have issued an arrest warrant for Alonzo Oliver-Tucker due to the subsequent alleged assault during the incident," Chow said. "Other charges might be filed."

ODNR said the officers were investigating sales of red-eared slider turtles in Cincinnati.

An ODNR webpage says the red-eared sliders, though a common species, are not permitted for release into the wild because their presence might “endanger our native wildlife.”

ODNR's Division of Wildlife has confiscated 102 turtles, Chow said.

The investigation remains ongoing.