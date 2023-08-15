Man Accused of Hawking Silver as Covid Cure Arrested After 3 Years on the Lam

A Utah man who peddled silver products as a cure-all for Covid-19 has been arrested after three years on the run, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Utah announced.



Gordon Hunter Pedersen, 63, allegedly orchestrated a scam dating back to at least 2014, when he claimed his silver supplements could heal arthritis, diabetes, influenza, and a variety of other ailments.



But business boomed at the start of the pandemic when Pedersen began promoting his products as effective treatments against Covid, claiming they resonate "at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus."



Pedersen was indicted in July 2020 and was due in court on August 25 of that year. But he never showed up and instead sent a series of letters pleading with the court to dismiss his case.



Pederson often referred to himself as a "Dr." even though he apparently holds no degree. In photos, he frequently wears a stethoscope and a white lab coat.



"I have made no statements that are untrue," Pedersen wrote in one of his letters to the court, obtained by Salt Lake City's KSL-TV. "The fact is I do have a Ph.D. in toxicology and also in many other areas as well, and as such may refer to myself as a doctor."



He added that some of the allegations against him "are so ludicrous it is hard to fathom these statements actually appear in an alleged federal indictment."



At another point, Pedersen bizarrely argued that the "United States of America" is a corporation that was disbanded in January 2021 and that it no longer holds the ability to press charges against any entity.



He was spotted and apprehended by federal agents in a surveillance operation on July 5 and is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, where he will be formally charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and felony introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent.

Gordon Hunter Pedersen claimed that his silver products could cure Covid-19 and a host of other ailments. Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Utah