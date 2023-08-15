Man Accused of Hawking Silver as Covid Cure Arrested After 3 Years on the Lam
Gordon Hunter Pedersen claimed his silver products resonate 'at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus'
A Utah man who peddled silver products as a cure-all for Covid-19 has been arrested after three years on the run, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Utah announced.
Gordon Hunter Pedersen, 63, allegedly orchestrated a scam dating back to at least 2014, when he claimed his silver supplements could heal arthritis, diabetes, influenza, and a variety of other ailments.
But business boomed at the start of the pandemic when Pedersen began promoting his products as effective treatments against Covid, claiming they resonate "at a frequency that destroys the membrane of the virus."
Pedersen was indicted in July 2020 and was due in court on August 25 of that year. But he never showed up and instead sent a series of letters pleading with the court to dismiss his case.
Pederson often referred to himself as a "Dr." even though he apparently holds no degree. In photos, he frequently wears a stethoscope and a white lab coat.
"I have made no statements that are untrue," Pedersen wrote in one of his letters to the court, obtained by Salt Lake City's KSL-TV. "The fact is I do have a Ph.D. in toxicology and also in many other areas as well, and as such may refer to myself as a doctor."
He added that some of the allegations against him "are so ludicrous it is hard to fathom these statements actually appear in an alleged federal indictment."
At another point, Pedersen bizarrely argued that the "United States of America" is a corporation that was disbanded in January 2021 and that it no longer holds the ability to press charges against any entity.
He was spotted and apprehended by federal agents in a surveillance operation on July 5 and is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, where he will be formally charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and felony introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent.
- Florida Family Who Allegedly Ran Online Church Peddling Bleach as COVID Cure Goes on Trial
- Amanda Kloots Says She Misses Nick Cordero ‘More Than Anything’ 3 Years After His Death
- Florida Father and 3 Sons Convicted of Selling ‘Miracle Cure’ Bleach Solution That Killed 7
- Bad Takes, Episode 8: Covid hawks pick the wrong battle
- Suspect Accused of Killing Four People Has Been on Lam for Three Days After Escaping Jail
- Young Red-Tailed Hawk ‘Tuffy’ Dies after Attacks by Adoptive Eagle Mom
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews