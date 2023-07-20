Man Accused of Groping Teen Mid-Flight Says He Was Thanking Her For Picking up Headphones - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Man Accused of Groping Teen Mid-Flight Says He Was Thanking Her For Picking up Headphones

The alleged assailant told investigators that he'd had eight drinks prior to boarding the flight

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A North Carolina man was arrested immediately after stepping off a plane, on Sunday, following allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl during a Delta flight to Seattle.  

Jack Allen Roberson, 69, was sitting next to the 15-year-old girl, who was traveling with her aunt. 

While pretending to be asleep, Roberson allegedly put his hand on her thigh and then reached under her skirt, towards her genitals, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, in the Western District of  Washington. 

The teenager told her aunt, who then alerted a flight attendant, that Roberson had inappropriately touched her. Roberson was moved to a different seat and law enforcement was contacted. 

Read More
A Delta Airlines jet at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on September 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.
A Delta Airlines jet at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on September 21, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.George Rose/Getty Images

In an interview with investigators, Roberson said that he patted the girl’s thigh to thank her for picking up his dropped headphones, according to the Miami Herald.

Roberson also told the investigators that before even boarding the plane, he had eight drinks. He also had two double vodka tonics during the flight, the Miami Herald reports.

When the flight arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, law enforcement met the plane and arrested Roberson. He was detained at a Federal Detention Center at the airport, according to the press release. 

Roberson could face charges of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft, which is a federal crime that carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. 

The FBI is currently investigating the alleged assault.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.