Man Accused of Groping Teen Mid-Flight Says He Was Thanking Her For Picking up Headphones
The alleged assailant told investigators that he'd had eight drinks prior to boarding the flight
A North Carolina man was arrested immediately after stepping off a plane, on Sunday, following allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl during a Delta flight to Seattle.
Jack Allen Roberson, 69, was sitting next to the 15-year-old girl, who was traveling with her aunt.
While pretending to be asleep, Roberson allegedly put his hand on her thigh and then reached under her skirt, towards her genitals, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, in the Western District of Washington.
The teenager told her aunt, who then alerted a flight attendant, that Roberson had inappropriately touched her. Roberson was moved to a different seat and law enforcement was contacted.
- California Man Avoids Jail for Groping 2 Female Passengers on Flight to Boston
- Video Shows Passengers Taking Down Man Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight
- Florida Man Who Missed Flight Threatened to Blow up Airport: Authorities
- Airline Staff Let Drunk Passenger Who Sexually Assaulted Teen, Mother Leave Plane Unreported, Lawsuit Claims
- Police Fatally Shot Man Accused of Stealing Fruit – They Say He Was Reaching For a Gun
In an interview with investigators, Roberson said that he patted the girl’s thigh to thank her for picking up his dropped headphones, according to the Miami Herald.
Roberson also told the investigators that before even boarding the plane, he had eight drinks. He also had two double vodka tonics during the flight, the Miami Herald reports.
When the flight arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, law enforcement met the plane and arrested Roberson. He was detained at a Federal Detention Center at the airport, according to the press release.
Roberson could face charges of abusive sexual contact on an aircraft, which is a federal crime that carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The FBI is currently investigating the alleged assault.
