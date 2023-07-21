Man Accused of Firebombing Neighbor’s House, Threatening Him With a Sword

A perfectly normal day for one New Hampshire man went up in flames after he said his neighbor threw a Molotov cocktail through his window and threatened him with a sword.

Russ Peirce had been doing some work when he heard an intense pounding at his back door, as reported by WMUR. Thinking someone was in trouble, he said he rushed out without checking what was outside.

"I encountered someone who was all covered up around his head. He had a machete and claimed he was law enforcement, 'Get out here, you're under arrest,'” Peirce told WMUR.

Peirce said his army veteran instincts kicked in and he slammed the door shut, locked it and called 911. He was trying to stay calm when something crashed through his window.

"I'm looking around, trying to find some way to protect myself. At that point, a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device came through the window and I saw a flash from the other room,” Peirce told WMUR. “That's when the living room caught on fire."

Deerfield police found the man, identified as Joshua Leighton, down the road from the house. He told officers that he was with the FBI.

Leighton is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He is being held on preventative destruction but could be eligible for bail at a later hearing.

While Peirce was left with a boarded up window and some burned furniture, he told WMUR he is just thankful no one got hurt.