Man Accused of Firebombing Neighbor’s House, Threatening Him With a Sword

A perfectly normal day for one New Hampshire man went up in flames after he said his neighbor threw a Molotov cocktail through his window and threatened him with a sword.
Russ Peirce had been doing some work when he heard an intense pounding at his back door, as reported by WMUR. Thinking someone was in trouble, he said he rushed out without checking what was outside.
"I encountered someone who was all covered up around his head. He had a machete and claimed he was law enforcement, 'Get out here, you're under arrest,'” Peirce told WMUR.
Peirce said his army veteran instincts kicked in and he slammed the door shut, locked it and called 911. He was trying to stay calm when something crashed through his window.
- Missouri Man Accused of Firebombing House Over Parking Spot
- Bounce House Boss Jailed for Firebombing Rival Bounce Business
- New Accuser Says BBC TV Host Threatened Them After They Met on Dating App
- Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Internet Service Repairman Over Incomplete Work
- Sword Wielding Person Cuts off Man’s Hand on California Sidewalk
"I'm looking around, trying to find some way to protect myself. At that point, a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device came through the window and I saw a flash from the other room,” Peirce told WMUR. “That's when the living room caught on fire."
Deerfield police found the man, identified as Joshua Leighton, down the road from the house. He told officers that he was with the FBI.
Leighton is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He is being held on preventative destruction but could be eligible for bail at a later hearing.
While Peirce was left with a boarded up window and some burned furniture, he told WMUR he is just thankful no one got hurt.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews