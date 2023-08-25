Man Accused of Assisting Suicides Suspected of Selling Poison to More Than 1,000 People Worldwide

A Canadian chef is accused of helping people take their own lives by selling them poison, and police in the United Kingdom are the latest to open an investigation into his alleged actions.

Kenneth Law was arrested in May after U.K. newspaper The Times alleged he had been mailing lethal poisons to people around the world.

Canadian authorities believe the 57-year-old had sent packages to over 1,200 people in 40 different countries, although it was not clear how many of the packages contained poison.

The U.K. National Crime Agency told The Messenger Friday it was investigating after the names of 272 people were handed over, 88 of whom had died. It was not clear if their deaths were linked with the sodium nitrite packages.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario say packages labelled as Sodium Nitrite were sent around the world by Kenneth Law Peel Regional Police

"Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those who have died. They are being supported by specially trained officers from police forces," NCA deputy director Craig Turner said.

"In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the UK. This operation is under way."

The NCA said it had received intelligence in April 2023 that a number of people in the U.K. were purchasing products to assist with suicides from Canada-based websites.

Investigators have coordinated with their Canadian counterparts on the issue but cases from the U.K. will not be looked at by prosecutors in Canada.

The Guardian reports that if Law is convicted in relation to these deaths, he could be extradited to the U.K. and face up to 14 years in prison for assisting suicide.

One of the alleged victims was 22-year-old Tom Parfett, from Kent in the south of England.

His father, David, spoke with the BBC about his son, who took his own life in October 2021 after buying a kit from Law.

"It does, when someone takes their own life, have a huge impact on family and friends and we know that that impact can also lead to other people unfortunately self-harming," David told BBC Radio 4's Today program.

He also worries that there are other unregulated suppliers on the internet and that this will continue.

An international investigation

Canadian police say Law has been charged with two counts of counseling and aiding suicide.

Eleven police services across Ontario are currently investigating the chef's activities.

Peel Regional Police released the above video in June, asking people to remain on the lookout for packages of labelled as sodium nitrate for sale online.

The packages could contain hoods or masks which could be used to induce self-harm, the force said.

"We are concerned that members of the community are in possession of these items," CST Sarah Patten said.

PRP asked people to be on the lookout for specific transactions from companies which could be linked to the case.

In responding to the latest update, PRP told The Messenger that specific details could not be released, but that more details would be made public when appropriate.

Law is in police custody and is due in court later this month. He denies the allegations against him.

The Messenger contacted the National Crime Agency in the U.K. for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through theSuicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.