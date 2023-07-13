Man Accused of Hunting Down, Murdering Three People After Argument in Grocery Store
The suspect later contacted police and told them he had shot someone
An argument in a Florida grocery store turned deadly this week, when one Daytona Beach resident tracked down and killed the other people involved in the dispute.
On Tuesday night, while shopping at King Food Grocery on South Martin Luther King Boulevard, in Daytona Beach, area resident Jerome Anderson, 38, began arguing with other customers.
Anderson allegedly “made statements pertaining to murdering [the other men] during the course of the argument,” according to the Miami Herald.
Early the next morning, multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. One of the 911 callers was Anderson, himself.
“One of the callers identified himself as Jerome Anderson and … stated he had shot someone,” the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement.
According to the statement, Anderson was holding a gun and a cell phone, when officers arrived at the scene. He was transported to the police department, while officers recovered the three bodies.
One of the victims, Patrick Lassiter, 35, was found on the street, near the grocery store, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The other two victims, Antoine Melvin, 42, and John Burch, 64, were both found dead – Melvin inside of a home and Burch outside and across the street, according to police.
According to WKMG, Anderson and Melvin lived at the same address, while Burch lived across the street. Lassiter did not have a permanent address.
When police arrested Anderson, they discovered that he already was subject to active warrants for aggravated battery and witness tampering.
In addition to these existing warrants, he was also charged with three counts of first degree premeditated murder and possession of weapons by a convicted felon.
