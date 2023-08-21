Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend While Trying to Catch Falling Gun at State Fair - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend While Trying to Catch Falling Gun at State Fair

The man’s concealed handgun went off after he tried to readjust the weapon in his waistband

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he accidentally fired his gun at his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair over the weekend. 

Amari McClung’s concealed handgun got dislodged at the fair on Saturday, police told local news outlets. As he tried to grab it, the gun went off and fired into a large crowd, local ABC affiliate WHAS 11 reported.

A bullet struck his 18-year-old girlfriend in the foot. There were no other injuries.

When the man's concealed handgun got dislodged, he tried to readjust it but it ended up going off
When the man's concealed handgun got dislodged, he tried to readjust it but it ended up going offWHAS11/YouTube

State troopers were at the fair and able to respond quickly.

The woman was immediately transported to the hospital and will be okay. 

Read More

The Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information. 

McClung faces charges of wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.