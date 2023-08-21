Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend While Trying to Catch Falling Gun at State Fair

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he accidentally fired his gun at his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair over the weekend.

Amari McClung’s concealed handgun got dislodged at the fair on Saturday, police told local news outlets. As he tried to grab it, the gun went off and fired into a large crowd, local ABC affiliate WHAS 11 reported.

A bullet struck his 18-year-old girlfriend in the foot. There were no other injuries.

When the man's concealed handgun got dislodged, he tried to readjust it but it ended up going off WHAS11/YouTube

State troopers were at the fair and able to respond quickly.

The woman was immediately transported to the hospital and will be okay.

The Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.

McClung faces charges of wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.