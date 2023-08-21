TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Man Accidentally Shoots Girlfriend While Trying to Catch Falling Gun at State Fair
The man’s concealed handgun went off after he tried to readjust the weapon in his waistband
JWPlayer
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he accidentally fired his gun at his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair over the weekend.
Amari McClung’s concealed handgun got dislodged at the fair on Saturday, police told local news outlets. As he tried to grab it, the gun went off and fired into a large crowd, local ABC affiliate WHAS 11 reported.
A bullet struck his 18-year-old girlfriend in the foot. There were no other injuries.
State troopers were at the fair and able to respond quickly.
The woman was immediately transported to the hospital and will be okay.
Read More
- Man Accidentally Fires Gun into Store and Shoots His Own Son
- Man Brings Gun Into Grocery Store, Accidentally Shoots Himself
- Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself While Sleeping
- Man in Gunfight Accidentally Shoots and Kills Twin
- Man Shot At Twice in One Night While Trying to Meet Up With His Ex-Girlfriend
- Man Injured Below the Belt After Gun Accidentally Discharges in Bar Bathroom
The Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for more information.
McClung faces charges of wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews