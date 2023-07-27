Man Accidentally Fires Gun into Store and Shoots His Own Son - The Messenger
Man Accidentally Fires Gun into Store and Shoots His Own Son

Authorities say the man had an AR-15 wrapped in a towel

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A Houston man accidentally set off his AR-15 and hitting his son and another man. KTRK ABC 13

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of accidentally firing a gun into a convenience store, shooting two people, including his own son.

Authorities said the unnamed man dropped off two kids at a store in Houston Thursday morning, according to KTRK-TV.

He entered the shop shortly after them, with an AR-15 wrapped in a towel.

Authorities then believe the man accidentally fired his weapon, panicked, and fired off more shots, the outlet reported.

His son, who is somewhere between the ages of 7 and 10 years old, was hit. A man driving by was also shot.

"At some point as he was leaving the store, it looks like he may have accidentally discharged the weapon anywhere from three to four times," Det. José Delatorre said, per KTRK. "One of the victims who was struck, who happened to be one of his children, was taken to the hospital as a result of the gunfire."

Delatorre said the man “dropped his boys off at the hospital and then left.”

According to the outlet, the two gunshot victims suffered critical injuries, but are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and it’s unclear what charges the shooter may face.

