Man, 91, Jumps From Apartment in New York City Overlooking Central Park - The Messenger
News.
Man, 91, Jumps From Apartment in New York City Overlooking Central Park

NYPD sources confirm the suicide happened around 7 a.m.

Chris Harris
200 Central Park SouthStreetEasy

A 91-year-old man plummeted to his death from a luxury New York City building Wednesday morning, falling 17 floors to the sidewalk below.

NYPD sources told The Messenger the suicide happened around 7 a.m.

The unidentified man jumped from the 17th floor of 200 Central Park South, the sources said.

The 35-story building overlooks Central Park.

The man landed on the Seventh Avenue side of the building. Responding officers declared him dead at the scene.

It was unclear what actually led the man to end his own life, but police sources confirmed he'd made a similar attempt weeks earlier.

Police said the man was a resident of the building.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

