The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Man, 55, Freed From Prison, Cleared in Shooting of Six People After Serving 33 Years

    Saldana was 22 and working in construction when he started his sentence in 1990

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    CBS News Los Angeles

    A man has been released from a California prison after spending 33 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

    Daniel Saldana, 55, was left to languish in prison following his wrongful murder conviction in 1990 on six attempted murder counts.

    But on Thursday, he was joined at a press conference by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who publicly cleared Saldana's name.

    Saldana got emotional while addressing reporters. "I just knew that one day, this was going to come," Saldana said. "I'm just so grateful."

    Read More

    Saldana was one of three men accused in 1989 of opening fire on six teenagers leaving a high school football game in Baldwin Park.

    Two of the students were wounded but survived. Investigators believe the real gunmen mistook the teens for rival gang members.

    "As prosecutors, our duty is not simply to secure convictions but to seek justice,"said Gascón. "When someone is wrongfully convicted, it is a failure of our justice system and it is our responsibility to right that wrong. We owe it to the individual who was wrongfully convicted and to the public that justice is served."

    Saldana was 22 and working in construction when he was sent to prison in 1990. He was sentenced to 45 years.

    "On August 31, 2017, it was disclosed during a parole hearing that Saldana was not involved in the shooting in any way and was not present," reads a statement from Gascón's office.

    For reasons unclear, the parole board did not alert the district attorney's office to this new information until late February 2023.

    At that point, Gascón's office immediately launched an investigation, and determined Saldana was innocent.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.