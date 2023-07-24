Man, 36, Killed After Prohibited 50-Foot Cliff Jump at Lake Powell
The body of Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender was recovered Friday in about 30 feet of water
A 36-year-old Cincinnati man was killed in Utah last week when he did a 50-foot cliff jump at Lake Powell within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender was killed Thursday just before noon, according to the National Park Service.
Witnesses reported observing Ehrnschwender cliff-jump from a height of approximately 50 feet into the lake — and then did not resurface, NPS spokeswoman Mary Plumb said in a news release.
"An initial hasty search was conducted by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers, and officers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Kane County Sheriff’s Office," Plumb said.
- Man Presumed Dead After Kayak Overturns in 400-Foot Deep Lake at Olympic National Park
- Man Electrocuted After Jumping into Lake Lanier
- Colorado Woman Falls 500 Feet to Her Death While Free Climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park
- Man and Stepson Dead After Hiking in 119-Degree Heat at Big Bend National Park in Texas
"On Friday, July 21, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used a side scan sonar to locate the victim, and divers recovered his body at approximately 10:20 a.m. (Utah time), in about 30 feet of water."
Ehrnschwender's body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and National Park Service.
It is prohibited to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges or man-made structures from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water, Plumb said.
"The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends," Plumb said.
"Also, appreciation to the Department of Public Safety Dive Team and Utah Department of Natural Resources for their quick response and assistance with this difficult operation."
