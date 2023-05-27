The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Malibu Sniper’ Convicted of Killing Dad Camping with Daughters

    Anthony Rauda was also accused of several other shootings in California

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    A California man known as the "Malibu Sniper" was convicted Friday of killing a research scientist who was camping with his two young daughters at a state park in 2018.

    A jury found Anthony Rauda, 46, guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Tristan Beaudette, a 35-year-old chemist and father from Irvine, at Malibu Creek State Park, KCAL reported.

    Rauda was also convicted of three counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree commercial burglary.

    Prosecutors said Rauda shot Beaudette as he slept in a tent with his two daughters, 2 and 4 years old, in June 2018.

    The two girls were not injured in the shooting, but were considered victims as part of the attempted murder charges.

    In investigating the murder, authorities found several other shootings at or around the park that occurred over several years believed linked to Rauda.

    Rauda apparently wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the state park area in November 2016. Days later, he allegedly fired into the sleeping area of a vehicle, KCAL reported.

    Rauda was also accused of shooting into vehicles in three separate incidents in 2017, though no one was injured.

    Officials described Rauda as a "survivalist." He often slept outside in the Malibu area and subsisted on stolen food.

    When police saw him on a ridge carrying a rifle in October, Rauda was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

    The jury acquitted him of seven other attempted murder charges.

    Rauda is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

    Police tape
    a series of photos showing a visit to a crime scene. investigators are investigating a murder with a firearm
