Malibu Removes Signs Directing Public to Hidden Beaches Blocked by Wealthy Homeowners

The city of Malibu has taken down signs that direct members of the public to the city’s hidden beaches, SFGATE reported.

The signs were put up by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, a local public agency dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and parkland.

“It can be very difficult to find this public access down to this hidden beach,” an MRCA employee said in a video posted to Twitter. “This is why the MRCA had these public, coastal access signs installed. ... The city of Malibu chose to cut these signs down and confiscate them.”

The city told SFGATE that the agency didn’t have any authority to put up the signs and called them unsafe.

“On June 26, 2023, the City of Malibu removed beach access signs that were installed at three locations along Broad Beach Rd, a City-owned street, near Lechuza Beach,” a spokesperson told SFGATE. “These signs require a City permit to be issued to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA).”

The spokesperson added that the signs “did not conform to safety standards” because they did not have signposts that would break away if hit by a car, which is required by California law.

MRCA said the signs were installed at the beginning of the summer and removed less than three weeks later.

The famous Malibu coastline is home to many celebrities such as James Cameron and Miley Cyrus. All beaches in California are open to the public.

“[We] wanted to let you and all Californians know that this beach is here, and it is for your enjoyment,” Del Campo said in the video.