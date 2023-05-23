The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Malaysia Seizes Dozens of ‘Pride Collection’ Watches from Swatch Stores

    The raids took place across the Southeast Asian nation on May 13 and May 14, Swatch said.

    Ben Kesslen
    Malaysian authorities raided Swatch stores and confiscated watches from its pride collection, the Swiss company said Tuesday.

    The raids took place across the Southeast Asian nation on May 13 and May 14, Swatch said. Authorities cited the “LGBT connotations” of the colorful watches, some of which have rainbow straps, as a reason for seizing 164 watches.

    Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek Jr. condemned the government’s actions in a statement. “We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colors and having a message of peace and love could be harmful for whomever," he said.

    “On the contrary, Swatch always promotes a positive message of joy in life. This is nothing political.”

    Malaysia is a predominantly Muslim country and criminalizes LGBTQ relationships and sodomy, punishable by prison in some cases.

    Hayek also asked if the Malaysian government plans to "confiscate the many beautiful natural rainbows that are showing up a thousand times a year in the sky of Malaysia.”

    LGBT groups in Malaysian condemned the confiscation, which they said displayed “a deeply unsettling level of intolerance.”

    “It is more than a matter of colorful watches,” the group Jejaka said. "It’s about respect for diversity, freedom of expression, and, most importantly, love."

    With The Associated Press.

