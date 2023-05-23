Malaysia Seizes Dozens of ‘Pride Collection’ Watches from Swatch Stores
The raids took place across the Southeast Asian nation on May 13 and May 14, Swatch said.
Malaysian authorities raided Swatch stores and confiscated watches from its pride collection, the Swiss company said Tuesday.
The raids took place across the Southeast Asian nation on May 13 and May 14, Swatch said. Authorities cited the “LGBT connotations” of the colorful watches, some of which have rainbow straps, as a reason for seizing 164 watches.
Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek Jr. condemned the government’s actions in a statement. “We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colors and having a message of peace and love could be harmful for whomever," he said.
“On the contrary, Swatch always promotes a positive message of joy in life. This is nothing political.”
- Target Loses $9 Billion in Market Value Over ‘PRIDE’ Collection Controversy
- Calif. Gov. Newsom Accuses Target CEO of ‘Selling Out’ to Extremists by Pulling LGBTQ Merchandise
- Target Is Pulling Some LGBTQ Pride Month Merchandise From Stores After Backlash
- What Influencers Are Saying on Social Media About Target’s Decision to Pull Pride Month Merch
- Black Neighborhoods Are Fighting Dollar Stores: ‘They’re Like an Invasive Species’
Malaysia is a predominantly Muslim country and criminalizes LGBTQ relationships and sodomy, punishable by prison in some cases.
Hayek also asked if the Malaysian government plans to "confiscate the many beautiful natural rainbows that are showing up a thousand times a year in the sky of Malaysia.”
LGBT groups in Malaysian condemned the confiscation, which they said displayed “a deeply unsettling level of intolerance.”
“It is more than a matter of colorful watches,” the group Jejaka said. "It’s about respect for diversity, freedom of expression, and, most importantly, love."
With The Associated Press.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News