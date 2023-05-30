The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Makeup Artist’s Fiancé and Their 2 Kids Die in Crash on Way to Pick Her Up for Date Night

    "My babies were precious," Digna Melendez-Benavente said of her son Andrew, 13, and daughter Madelyn, 5, who died along with their dad in a wrong-way crash

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    A wrong-way crash in New Jersey claimed the lives of a father and his two children, leaving their mother to cope with the "horrible" and "overwhelming" loss.

    According to Andover Township police, 36-year-old Andrew Benavente and his children — Andrew Jr. "A.J.," 13, and Madelyn, 5 — died when a 2021 Jeep Rubicon crossed double yellow lines and slammed into their 2001 Ford Ranger pickup in Andover on Friday afternoon.

    The collision caused the Ford Ranger to catch fire, and Andrew and his children died at the scene.

    "First responders utilized fire extinguishers and attempted life-saving measures but the flames had become too intense," police said in a statement.

    The driver of the Jeep Rubicon, 22-year-old Bruce Cseh, was later pronounced dead after being flown to Morristown Hospital.

    Police did not have further comment when reached by The Messenger on Tuesday. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

    In an interview with NorthJersey.com, Andrew's fiancée, Digna Melendez-Benavente, said she was waiting for him to come home so they could go on their weekly date night when the accident occurred.

    "My babies were precious," Digna, who could not be reached by phone on Tuesday, told the outlet. "My husband was precious. People all over the world wish they had what I had."

    Andrew, a former Newark police officer, and Digna had been together for 15 years and had faced difficulties conceiving children before A.J. came along, she explained.

    "There was no better father than Andrew," Digna, a makeup artist, told NorthJersey.com. "It was important to me to find the one that would be the best father. He was the best of the best. He took care of all of us."

    A.J. dreamed of becoming a police officer and was known for his wit and pranks, Digna recalled when discussing her children.

    "Madelyn was a firecracker," she added of her daughter. "She was sassy and bossy and sweet. She wanted to rule the world."

    Now, Digna is mourning the loss of her entire family.

    GoFundMe campaign has since been started to raise funds for Digna to help cover costs for her family's funerals.

    "Andrew Benavente was a remarkable man whose love knew no bounds," campaign organizer Edwin Melendez wrote in a post on Facebook. "As an adoring father, he poured his heart and soul into raising his children alongside his beloved fiancée, Digna."

    "These three incredible individuals, Andrew, AJ, and Madelyn, have left an everlasting impact on our lives," he continued. "Their legacies of love, laughter, and light will continue to inspire us as we navigate the challenges that lie ahead. May their spirits forever guide us and may their memories live on in our hearts."

    Edwin did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment.

    The fundraiser has garnered over $79,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

