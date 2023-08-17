‘Make Money Not Friends’: Police Post Photo of Theft Suspect Wearing Telltale Hat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Make Money Not Friends’: Police Post Photo of Theft Suspect Wearing Telltale Hat

Police are asking the public for help identifying the person of interest

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
larceny at a liquor store in Old LymeConnecticut State Police Troop

Connecticut police are searching for a suspect whose hat's message seems ironically fitting.

Connecticut State Police released several surveillance camera photos of a man believed to have robbed a liquor store in Old Lyme.

In the images, the man dons a black hat that reads “MAKE MONEY NOT FRIENDS” in white embroidery.

Authorities have labeled the man a “person of interest” and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.