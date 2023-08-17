‘Make Money Not Friends’: Police Post Photo of Theft Suspect Wearing Telltale Hat

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Connecticut police are searching for a suspect whose hat's message seems ironically fitting.
Connecticut State Police released several surveillance camera photos of a man believed to have robbed a liquor store in Old Lyme.
In the images, the man dons a black hat that reads “MAKE MONEY NOT FRIENDS” in white embroidery.
Authorities have labeled the man a “person of interest” and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Read More
- Police Chief Apologizes After Officers Confuse 12-Year-Old Taking Out Trash with Car-Theft Suspect
- Kitten Found in Stolen Car Belonged to the Suspect: Police
- Family Dollar Worker Who Reported Armed Robbery Arrested for Theft
- DC Molotov Cocktail Bombing Suspect Focus of Police Manhunt: Photos
- Police Find Large Stockpile of Assault Weapons in Room of 15-Year-Old Robbery Suspect
- Neighborhood Bands Together to Hire Private Police to Deal With Car Thefts
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews