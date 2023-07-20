Majority of Americans Now Expecting ‘Significant Negative Effect’ from Climate Change in Their Lifetime
New Quinnipiac poll shows shifting sense of urgency, resignation on climate issue
A majority of Americans -- about 55% -- now say they are prepared for the world to see a "significant negative effect" from climate change in their lifetime, according to a new Quinnipiac poll that shows a striking new sense of concern over rising global temperatures, coming as the planet swelters under a record-breaking heat wave this summer.
According to the poll, two-thirds of respondents said they are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about climate change. About a third said they weren't especially or at all concerned.
"Searing heat, devastating flooding, choking smoke. Americans are enduring a summer of weather-related calamities, with no age group more concerned than the youngest Americans," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy in a press release accompanying the survey data.
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: Poll
- New Poll Says A Majority of Republicans Want to Prioritize Economy Over Climate Change
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: Poll
- Respected Climate Scientist Said Global Warming Will ‘Hit the Fan in 20 Years’ — That Was 15 Years Ago
- America’s Fastest Growing Nightmares? Climate Change, Natural Disasters
The results are consistent with another recent poll from Yahoo News/YouGov showing a growing number of Americans, about 47%, say they expect climate change to make their “lives worse” in the coming years.
Pollsters believe record-setting heat waves, flooding, and other high-profile natural disasters have contributed to how Americans perceive climate change in their daily lives. According to Forbes, more than 50% of Americans surveyed now say that climate change is a factor when deciding whether or not to move.
The new polling is significant because climate change has famously never ranked among the most important issues Americans say they face when asked in public opinion polling.
Climate almost always comes in below the economy, crime, terrorism, and immigration, even as a majority of people say that they believe it is happening.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews