Majority of Americans Now Expecting ‘Significant Negative Effect’ from Climate Change in Their Lifetime

A majority of Americans -- about 55% -- now say they are prepared for the world to see a "significant negative effect" from climate change in their lifetime, according to a new Quinnipiac poll that shows a striking new sense of concern over rising global temperatures, coming as the planet swelters under a record-breaking heat wave this summer.

According to the poll, two-thirds of respondents said they are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about climate change. About a third said they weren't especially or at all concerned.

"Searing heat, devastating flooding, choking smoke. Americans are enduring a summer of weather-related calamities, with no age group more concerned than the youngest Americans," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy in a press release accompanying the survey data.

Environmental activists protest during the "End the Era of Fossil Fuels" rally on Earth Day, in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2023. Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

The results are consistent with another recent poll from Yahoo News/YouGov showing a growing number of Americans, about 47%, say they expect climate change to make their “lives worse” in the coming years.

Pollsters believe record-setting heat waves, flooding, and other high-profile natural disasters have contributed to how Americans perceive climate change in their daily lives. According to Forbes, more than 50% of Americans surveyed now say that climate change is a factor when deciding whether or not to move.

The new polling is significant because climate change has famously never ranked among the most important issues Americans say they face when asked in public opinion polling.



Climate almost always comes in below the economy, crime, terrorism, and immigration, even as a majority of people say that they believe it is happening.

