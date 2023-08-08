Major Florida, New York Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison - The Messenger
Major Florida, New York Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

The judge who handed down the sentence described the scale of Camilo 'Viejo' Enriquez-Nunez's drug operation as an 'epic, steroidal level'

Scott McDonald
Drug kingpin Camilo “Viejo” Enriquez-Nunez was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking thousands of kilograms of cocaine to Florida, New Jersey and New York. Enrique-Nunez pled guilty to the charges in February and was sentenced Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer handed down the sentence, describing Enrique-Nunez’s drug operation on an “epic, steroidal level.” Enrique-Nunez, 43, trafficked between 5,000 and 10,000 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico during a period from 2019-2022, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a release that his office is committed to keeping drug traffickers “accountable.”

“My office is dedicated to holding drug kingpins like Enriquez-Nunez accountable,” Williams said. “Thanks to our partners at the DEA and the prosecutors of this office, more than one ton of cocaine was seized before it could hit the streets, and this top cocaine trafficker faces years in prison.”

The Attorney's Office also said Enrique-Nunez’s trafficking organization laundered at least $10 million in proceeds from sales, with him pocketing millions for himself.

Law enforcement seized about 920 kilograms of cocaine on September 29, 2021, which Enrique-Nunez moved from Puerto Rico for distribution in the New York area. 

Camilo “Viejo” Enriquez-Nunez
Camilo “Viejo” Enriquez-NunezU.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York
In July 2022, law enforcement agents arrested Camilo-Enriquez-Nunez in Puerto Rico and seized approximately 338 kilograms of cocaine, $750,000 in drug proceeds, and four assault rifles belonging to him.US Attorney's Office

Enrique-Nunez pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, which has a maximum potential sentence of life in prison. In addition to the 25 years he was sentenced, he was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

