Major Florida, New York Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
The judge who handed down the sentence described the scale of Camilo 'Viejo' Enriquez-Nunez's drug operation as an 'epic, steroidal level'
Drug kingpin Camilo “Viejo” Enriquez-Nunez was sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking thousands of kilograms of cocaine to Florida, New Jersey and New York. Enrique-Nunez pled guilty to the charges in February and was sentenced Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer handed down the sentence, describing Enrique-Nunez’s drug operation on an “epic, steroidal level.” Enrique-Nunez, 43, trafficked between 5,000 and 10,000 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico during a period from 2019-2022, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a release that his office is committed to keeping drug traffickers “accountable.”
“My office is dedicated to holding drug kingpins like Enriquez-Nunez accountable,” Williams said. “Thanks to our partners at the DEA and the prosecutors of this office, more than one ton of cocaine was seized before it could hit the streets, and this top cocaine trafficker faces years in prison.”
- Fetty Wap Hit With 6 Years in Prison Over Major Cocaine Trafficking Rap
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- New York Limo Service Operator Sentenced to Minimum of 5 Years for Deaths of 20
- Former Republican Activist Sentenced to 21 Years for Sex Trafficking of Underage Girls
- How the Florida Judge in Charge of the Trump Documents Case Hands Down Prison Sentences
- Singapore Set to Execute First Female Drug Trafficker in 20 Years
The Attorney's Office also said Enrique-Nunez’s trafficking organization laundered at least $10 million in proceeds from sales, with him pocketing millions for himself.
Law enforcement seized about 920 kilograms of cocaine on September 29, 2021, which Enrique-Nunez moved from Puerto Rico for distribution in the New York area.
Enrique-Nunez pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, which has a maximum potential sentence of life in prison. In addition to the 25 years he was sentenced, he was sentenced to five years of supervised release.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews