Maine Newspaper Insists Maine Is a Real State, Says It Just Seems Like a Place That ‘Someone Dreamed It Up’

An airline agent demanded a Maine resident's passport for a domestic flight, assuming it was part of Canada

Monique Merrill
Landscape scenes from autumn in the White Mountain National Forest, October 5, 2022, in Stow, Maine.Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A newspaper in the northeastern corner of the United States has made a surprising clarification: Maine is, in fact, a real state.

While the revelation might appear trivial to some, the Bangor Daily News felt the need to set the record straight.

“Maybe it’s that Maine, with its mysterious and often impenetrable North Woods, its craggy, mist-shrouded coast, and its idiosyncratic people, just seems like a pretend place,” wrote article author Emily Burnham.

Residents of the largest state in New England relayed instances to the newspaper where they encountered individuals unaware—or perhaps unbelieving—that Maine is an American state.

“When I first moved to Texas I was getting a haircut and making small talk. The stylist asked where I’m from. I told her I’m from Maine, and her response was, ‘What is Maine?’” recounted Maine native Ben Wintle, now living in Austin. “Not ‘where’ is Maine. ‘What’ is Maine.”

Such encounters are far from rare for those who call Maine home, as the newspaper underscored.

“During my freshman orientation at Connecticut College one of my fellow classmates, a Californian, asked me if I went to the international student orientation the week prior, after I told him I was from Maine,” said Annie Tselikis, a Portland resident. “We gained statehood in 1820. How the hell did he get into college?”

Another incident involved an airline agent requesting a passenger's passport for a domestic flight from Denver, Colorado, to Bangor, Maine.

“The ticket agent said I needed my passport for international flights,” Deandra Briggs told the newspaper. “I was so confused, as the flight was only routed through Chicago. And then she said, ‘Isn’t Bangor, Maine, in Canada?’”

According to the Bangor Daily News, these interactions aren't out of the ordinary. Some confuse the state with Canadian territory (given that Maine shares its border with two Canadian provinces), while others believe it's purely fictional.

Native Mainers sometimes play along. “I once successfully convinced someone from Georgia — the state, not the country — that Maine was a small sovereign country bordering Tibet,” Bangor resident Sara Belisle revealed. “I did tell her the truth, but only after she believed me. She was a little embarrassed.”

Stephen King, a prolific author of horror and supernatural fiction, frequently uses Maine as a setting, juxtaposing its scenic beauty with uncanny and sinister events.

“It looms large in the imaginations of people all over the world; so much so that it must seem like it just can’t be real,” Burnham penned in her article.

“We’re real, though. We’re just lucky to live in a place that seems like someone dreamed it up.”

