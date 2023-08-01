Mail Carrier Saves Elderly Woman’s Life After Noticing She Hasn’t Been Outside in Days

In her five years of regularly delivering mail in a Colorado neighborhood, Seana Green developed relationships with many of the people she saw on her route.

It is because of those connections that Green was able to save the life of one elderly woman.

In early July, while on her mail route, she noticed that she wasn’t seeing Marilyn Schmidt, an 89-year-old woman, who is friendly with Green. This seemed odd to Green because she often would see Schmidt outside, during the day.

“I usually see her sitting on her porch and we chitchat a couple times a week,” Green told the Durango Herald.

But Schmidt wasn’t on the porch on Thursday or on Friday. When Saturday arrived and Schmidt’s mailbox was still full of uncollected mail, Green became concerned.

“I hollered through the screen and I said, ‘Mrs. Schmidt,’ and ‘Mrs. Schmidt, are you in there,’” Green told KOAT.

“And I heard her very weak voice, and it almost sounded like a kitten meowing.”

Green rushed inside the home, which was unlocked, and found Schmidt lying on the floor of her kitchen.

“It breaks my heart,” she told the Durango Herald. “I’m just glad I could find her.”

Fortunately, Green was able to call 911, in time and Schmidt is now recuperating at the Mercy Medical Center. She didn’t suffer any injuries but was dehydrated, according to the Durango Herald.

As a result of Green’s actions, Schmidt was able to see her ninetieth birthday, on July 27. And one of the guests, at a small gathering in the medical center, was Green herself.



