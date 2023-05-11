Mail Carrier Dies on the Job Hours Before Official Retirement

A North Dakota mail carrier who spent 28 years delivering mail died in a crash on the job, just hours before his official retirement on April 21.

Coworkers had already given Ken Anderson a cake to celebrate when he left for his last mail delivery, North Dakota outlet Inforum reported.

Anderson was on his route during a winder storm in North Dakota when he hit slush on the road. The North Dakota State Patrol said his Jeep rolled into a ditch and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Inforum reported that Anderson was alive long enough to call 911 and say “help me.”

“Ken lived a life of service, dedicated to his family, his church, and his community," his obituary said. "He enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, board games, and playing cards.”

His wife told Inforum that they had been discussing travel plans shortly before his final shift.

“I just figure about four hours he would’ve been home, approximately, ‘cause he was already in the area,” Judy Anderson told the local news outlet.

Ken Anderson’s coworkers left flowers and a flag at the accident scene to remember him.