Mail Carrier Dies on the Job Hours Before Official Retirement

A North Dakota mail carrier who spent 28 years delivering mail died in a crash on the job, just hours before his official retirement on April 21.
Coworkers had already given Ken Anderson a cake to celebrate when he left for his last mail delivery, North Dakota outlet Inforum reported.
Anderson was on his route during a winder storm in North Dakota when he hit slush on the road. The North Dakota State Patrol said his Jeep rolled into a ditch and he was thrown from the vehicle.
Inforum reported that Anderson was alive long enough to call 911 and say “help me.”
- Dr. Luke Named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year
- North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run
- Migrant Teen From Honduras Dies in Government Custody at Florida Shelter
- Abortion Votes in Three GOP-led States Could Sharply Expand Abortion Deserts
- The pension system keeping rail workers on the job amid the fight over sick days
“Ken lived a life of service, dedicated to his family, his church, and his community," his obituary said. "He enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, board games, and playing cards.”
His wife told Inforum that they had been discussing travel plans shortly before his final shift.
“I just figure about four hours he would’ve been home, approximately, ‘cause he was already in the area,” Judy Anderson told the local news outlet.
Ken Anderson’s coworkers left flowers and a flag at the accident scene to remember him.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews