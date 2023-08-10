Maid of Honor for Bride Killed on Wedding Night Says Her Friend ‘Died the Happiest She’s Ever Been’
'It was definitely the best day of her life,' Ashley Favret said of the hours before bride Samantha Miller was killed in a crash following her wedding reception
Four months after bride Samantha Miller was killed in a crash by an alleged drunk driver on her wedding night, her maid of honor is remembering how "pure joy" turned to tragedy — and warning others about the dangers of driving under the influence.
Miller and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, were leaving their April 28 wedding reception in a golf cart when Jamie Lee Komoroski rear-ended them, according to police.
"Her brother-in-law came in the room and said there was an accident," Miller's maid of honor, Ashley Favret, told news station WSOC of the crash in Folly Beach, South Carolina.
"I remember hearing the sirens, and I texted both Sam and Aric to see if they were okay, and nobody answered me," she recalled.
Miller died at the scene, while Hutchinson and two other family members survived with injuries.
Hutchinson, Favret said, is still recovering.
Police have accused Komoroski of being intoxicated and driving above the speed limit.
She faces three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death and reckless homicide for the crash.
While speaking with WSOC, Favret stressed the importance of using alternatives like ride-sharing services to avoid driving under the influence.
"The major thing is don't drink and drive," she told the news station. "A simple Uber could've saved her life."
Meanwhile, Komoroski was recently denied bail and will remain at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston as she awaits trial.
"Nothing [Komoroski] says sits well because it's all about her and how she feels and feels bad for 'me' in the situation," Favret told WSOC of Komoroski. "It's her actions that caused all of this."
She said many of Miller's family and close friends had sought help from mental health professionals to cope with the emotional impact of her loss.
"Just pure joy," Favret said of being with Miller on her wedding night. "She was so happy. It was definitely the best day of her life. She died the happiest she's ever been."
A GoFundMe for Hutchinson and Miller's family has raised over $733,000.
