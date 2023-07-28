Mafia Boss Headed Back to Prison Over ‘Gravy,’ ‘Sauce’ Talk With Fellow Wiseguy
Michael 'The Nose' Mancuso was found guilty of violating supervised release for his role in a 2004 mob murder
The reputed head of one of New York' infamous five Mafia families was sentenced to nearly a year behind bars on Friday for associating with organized crime figures — done in by his chats about "gravy" and "sauce" during a wiretapped phone call.
Michael "The Nose" Mancuso, identified by authorities as the godfather of New York City's Bonanno crime family, was slapped with an 11-month prison term after Brooklyn federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis found him guilty of violating his supervised release.
Garaufis let Mancuso remain free on a $500,000 bond with Sept. 6 deadline to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons.
But the judge warned Mancuso to have no contact with any gangsters and referenced FBI photos that showed him attending mobbed-up birthday parties at restaurants in the Bronx and on Long Island.
- EXCLUSIVE: Reputed Bonanno Mob Boss in Hot Water Over ‘Gravy’ Talk
- Mobster’s Guilty Plea Throws Leadership of NYC’s Colombo Crime Family Into Doubt
- Mafia Boss Who Sparked New York’s Last Mob War Mounts Desperate Final Bid for Freedom
- ‘The Godfather’ Annoyed the Italian Mafia — But Gained a Lot From It Too
- World in Photos: Italy arrests most wanted Mafia fugitive — but prosecutors warn against thinking ‘the game is over’
"In between now and then, there are no dinners," Garaufis said.
Mancuso was released from prison in March 2019 after serving a 15-year sentence for conspiring in the 2004 murder of Bonanno associate Randolph Pizzolo.
The 43-year-old wannabe gangster was rubbed out for reasons that allegedly included botching renovation work at the Bronx waterfront mansion of then-Bonanno boss Vincent "Vinny Gorgeous" Basciano.
Once Mancuso was back on the streets, he reconnected with mob cronies despite being under orders to stay away from known felons while under two years of supervision, prosecutors said.
The evidence included a wiretapped phone conversation with reputed Colombo family soldier Michael Uvino on Sept. 1, 2020, according to court papers.
The call was recorded as part of a labor racketeering probe that recently led to guilty pleas from Uvino, 57, and the entire Colombo hierarchy for shaking down a Queens-based construction union.
Another conversation that was played in court in May, featured Mancuso apparently asking Uvino about his dinner plans for the following day.
"You gonna do the gravy today?” Mancuso asked.
Uvino responded that he'd "make the sauce in the morning."
Mancuso allegedly spoke on a phone at the Real Eyes Optical Store in Great Neck, Long Island, which is owned by his girlfriend, Laura Keller.
Mancuso has been a widower since fatally shooting his wife, Evelina, in 1984, after which he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and served a nine-year prison sentence.
The FBI also photographed Mancuso attending mobbed-up birthday dinners at Salvatore's of Elmont restaurant on Long Island on Oct. 7, 2020, and at Patrizia's restaurant in the Bronx on Oct. 24, 2020, according to prosecutors.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews