Mafia Boss Headed Back to Prison Over ‘Gravy,’ ‘Sauce’ Talk With Fellow Wiseguy

The reputed head of one of New York' infamous five Mafia families was sentenced to nearly a year behind bars on Friday for associating with organized crime figures — done in by his chats about "gravy" and "sauce" during a wiretapped phone call.

Michael "The Nose" Mancuso, identified by authorities as the godfather of New York City's Bonanno crime family, was slapped with an 11-month prison term after Brooklyn federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis found him guilty of violating his supervised release.

Garaufis let Mancuso remain free on a $500,000 bond with Sept. 6 deadline to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons.

But the judge warned Mancuso to have no contact with any gangsters and referenced FBI photos that showed him attending mobbed-up birthday parties at restaurants in the Bronx and on Long Island.

"In between now and then, there are no dinners," Garaufis said.

Mancuso was released from prison in March 2019 after serving a 15-year sentence for conspiring in the 2004 murder of Bonanno associate Randolph Pizzolo.

The 43-year-old wannabe gangster was rubbed out for reasons that allegedly included botching renovation work at the Bronx waterfront mansion of then-Bonanno boss Vincent "Vinny Gorgeous" Basciano.

Reputed Bonanno crime family boss Michael 'The Nose' Mancuso (R) is seen walking with reputed Bonanno underboss John 'Johnny Joe' Spirito in Great Neck, N.Y., in 2021. U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Once Mancuso was back on the streets, he reconnected with mob cronies despite being under orders to stay away from known felons while under two years of supervision, prosecutors said.

Michael 'The Nose' Mancuso is seen dining with other reputed gangsters at Salvatore's of Elmont restaurant on Long Island, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 2020. Photo courtesy the Eastern District of New York.

The evidence included a wiretapped phone conversation with reputed Colombo family soldier Michael Uvino on Sept. 1, 2020, according to court papers.

The call was recorded as part of a labor racketeering probe that recently led to guilty pleas from Uvino, 57, and the entire Colombo hierarchy for shaking down a Queens-based construction union.

Another conversation that was played in court in May, featured Mancuso apparently asking Uvino about his dinner plans for the following day.

"You gonna do the gravy today?” Mancuso asked.

Uvino responded that he'd "make the sauce in the morning."

Mancuso allegedly spoke on a phone at the Real Eyes Optical Store in Great Neck, Long Island, which is owned by his girlfriend, Laura Keller.

Mancuso has been a widower since fatally shooting his wife, Evelina, in 1984, after which he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and served a nine-year prison sentence.

The FBI also photographed Mancuso attending mobbed-up birthday dinners at Salvatore's of Elmont restaurant on Long Island on Oct. 7, 2020, and at Patrizia's restaurant in the Bronx on Oct. 24, 2020, according to prosecutors.