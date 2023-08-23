‘Madman’ Fentanyl Dealer Gets 12 Years for Overdoses of High School Students He ‘Targeted’

A California drug dealer who authorities allege targeted high school students will be sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills to minors, causing at least one teen to overdose.
Simon Armendariz pleaded guilty to four felonies for selling drugs to minors, misdemeanors for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of fentanyl, according to the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney.
He will be formally sentenced in December in the apparent plea deal.
Prosecutors alleged 23-year-old Armendariz — who also referred to himself as “Madman” and “Risky” — sold fentanyl-laced pills to a group of Los Gatos High School students in San Jose, California, including a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in the bathroom at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.
The girl was administered Narcan and survived.
“Just so everybody knows: fentanyl kills,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Just so everybody knows: if you sell fentanyl to teenagers, then our prosecutors will do everything in our power to send you to prison for a very long time.”
Police were tipped off when they responded to the teen’s overdose.
- Dealer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Selling Michael K. Williams Deadly Fentanyl-Laced Drugs
- Woman Gets More than 25 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Overdose Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter
- Musician, 74, Gets High School Diploma 50 Years After He Was Expelled for His Hairstyle
- ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ is the latest twist in the opioid crisis — and shows how illegal drug dealers are adapting
- 4 Colorado Jail Inmates Hospitalized After Apparent Fentanyl Overdoses
- The dangers of fentanyl misinformation: Why the myth that police are overdosing by touching the drug keeps going
“The pill the teen overdosed on — a counterfeit Percocet pill laced with fentanyl — was traced back to Armendariz,” a news release stated.
Investigators traced the drugs back to several students, including one who said Armendariz would deliver pills to the school before the first period or to a nearby church parking lot.
In 2020, two LGHS students died in off-campus fentanyl overdoses, prompting all school staff to be trained in administering Narcan, according to the Mercury News.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Who Scared Off Dollar General Shooter Acted Like Black Panther Superhero: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews