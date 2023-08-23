‘Madman’ Fentanyl Dealer Gets 12 Years for Overdoses of High School Students He ‘Targeted’

A California drug dealer who authorities allege targeted high school students will be sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills to minors, causing at least one teen to overdose.

Simon Armendariz pleaded guilty to four felonies for selling drugs to minors, misdemeanors for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of fentanyl, according to the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney.

He will be formally sentenced in December in the apparent plea deal.

Prosecutors alleged 23-year-old Armendariz — who also referred to himself as “Madman” and “Risky” — sold fentanyl-laced pills to a group of Los Gatos High School students in San Jose, California, including a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in the bathroom at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

The girl was administered Narcan and survived.

“Just so everybody knows: fentanyl kills,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Just so everybody knows: if you sell fentanyl to teenagers, then our prosecutors will do everything in our power to send you to prison for a very long time.”

Police were tipped off when they responded to the teen’s overdose.

“The pill the teen overdosed on — a counterfeit Percocet pill laced with fentanyl — was traced back to Armendariz,” a news release stated.

Investigators traced the drugs back to several students, including one who said Armendariz would deliver pills to the school before the first period or to a nearby church parking lot.

In 2020, two LGHS students died in off-campus fentanyl overdoses, prompting all school staff to be trained in administering Narcan, according to the Mercury News.