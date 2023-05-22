Madeleine McCann Searchers to Investigate Portugal Reservoir

The search for long missing child Madeleine McCann is expected to continue on Tuesday at a reservoir in Portugal.

The search will concentrate on the Arade dam, making it the first major operation connected to the girl's 2007 disappearance in approximately nine years, the BBC reported.

The search is expected to last two days, according to local reports. The reservoir is about a 45-minute drive from the Ocean Club holiday resort in Praia da Luz, from where Madeleine went missing.

The Messenger is trying to independently confirm the reports and has reached out to Scotland Yard, German state prosecutors, and police in Algarve.

The search was reportedly requested by German authorities, while Scotland Yard will be on hand to observe.

Madeleine was just three years old when she vanished while on holiday from the United Kingdom with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann. Along for the trip were seven adults and eight children.

Madeleine vanished from the apartment her family was staying in while her parents were having dinner with friends.

Early on, investigators suspected the parents were involved in the toddler's disappearance, but officially ruled them both out as suspects in 2008.

At this stage, Madeleine is believed to be dead.

In 2022, Portuguese prosecutors identified Christian Brueckner, 45, a formal suspect in her disappearance and presumed murder.