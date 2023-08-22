Macy’s Builds on New Feel With More Easy-to-Shop Small Stores

Macy’s is pushing ahead with a new strategy meant to give the department store chain a fresh look and vibe, announcing Tuesday it will add its first small-format stores in the Northeast and West.

Four new small-format stores will open in Boston, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Highland, Indiana between now and November, adding to the eight locations in the Midwest and Atlanta that already deviate from the company’s typical larger-than-life flagship stores.

The small-store format, introduced in 2020, has been successful in attracting new customers, encouraging more frequent visits, and maximizing the physical store footprint, the New York-based company said in a statement.

Located in off-mall shopping centers, they are 30,000-50,000 square feet and feature larger fitting rooms, lounge areas and “styling carts” that help customers sift through the latest head-to-toe trends.

Macy’s existing small-front stores are known as “Market by Macy's,” but the new ones will only bear the Macy's name.