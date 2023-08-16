Teen Who Murdered Boyfriend by Slamming Car Into Building Said He Had ‘Perfect Life Ahead’ in Twisted Tribute - The Messenger
Teen Who Murdered Boyfriend by Slamming Car Into Building Said He Had ‘Perfect Life Ahead’ in Twisted Tribute

During court proceedings, prosecutors said Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo's toxic relationship motivated the teen to kill her boyfriend

Tristan Balagtas
The Ohio teen convicted of murdering her boyfriend by intentionally slamming her car into a building said he was “the last person to deserve this” and that he had a "perfect life ahead" of him in a twisted tribute to him days after she killed him.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, faces life in prison after a judge found her guilty of four counts of murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dominic Russo, and their friend, 19-year-old Davion Flanagan, The Messenger previously reported.

She was also convicted of four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and drug possession.

On July 31, 2022, then-17-year-old Shirilla, Russo, and Flanagan smoked marijuana before leaving a friend’s house, according to Cleveland.com

Shirilla then drove the trio to a Strongsville, Ohio, business park where she sped up to 100 mph and smashed her car into the side of a building. The vehicle traveled three-quarters of a mile and jumped a curb before it slammed into the wall. 

Russo and Flanagan died on the scene. Shirilla was discovered unconscious, but survived.

DOMINIC ANTHONY RUSSO
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, faces an automatic 15-year prison sentence after a judge found her guilty of four counts of murder.Obituary
In the days following the deadly crash, the teen shared unwelcome condolences on Russo’s online obituary.

“I miss you nug,” Shirilla captioned a photo of the couple at Universal Studios. “I still feel like your [sic] just going to walk in the door any second. I miss your laugh your perfect smile. I feel your energy around me everyday i just wish it was physical. God u [sic] are the last person to deserve this you had such a perfect life ahead of you... i wish i told you all this more. Please wait for me.”

In an earlier post, Shirilla wrote, “I love you my nug. I will never stop thinking about you,” accompanied by another photo of the pair.

The Shirilla family also posted a tribute to Russo. 

“She loved you, we loved you. My whole family loved you. Forever in our hearts...forever,” the family wrote.

During court proceedings, prosecutors said Shirilla and Russo's toxic relationship motivated her to crash her car, according to WKYC.

Mackenzie Shirilla
Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty on all counts related to a July 2022 high-speed car crash into a building that killed her boyfriend and friend in Strongsville, Ohio.WKYC News 3/Screenshot

"There is no doubt that this happened because of the relationship with Dominic and the defendant’s intent was clearly to end that, and she took everybody that was in the car with her,” Assistant Prosecutor Tim Troup told reporters.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo said, “This was not reckless driving. This was murder,” describing Shirilla as a teen who “had a mission and she executed it with precision,” and the decision was “death.”

Shirilla's conviction carries an automatic life sentence. She will not be eligible for parole for 15 years, according to Cleveland.com.

She will be sentenced Aug. 21.

