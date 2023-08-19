Machete Attack in Hollywood Leads to Injuries, LAPD Says

People have been injured after being attacked with a machete in Hollywood according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and occurred near the area of Highland Avenue and Romaine Street. It’s unclear how many people have been injured in the attack.

Police say that one 25-year-old man suffered a laceration to his chest, but was breathing.

Police scanners also said that three people have been injured and that a woman suffered an injury to her head, but LAPD has not confirmed those details yet.

The extent of other injuries is unknown at this time

The suspect or suspects involved in the attack were gone when authorities arrived, Officer Jader Chaves of the LAPD told The Messenger.

This is a developing story.