Lyft Rider Warns Of Scam That Cost Him Massive ‘Damages’ Fee: ‘Completely Blew Me Away’

Police in Florida have warned of scammers using Uber, Lyft, and other ride share apps to scam riders. A month after the warnings, a Tallahassee man said he was scammed by a Lyft driver after a short ride home.

Speaking to WCTV, Ameer Dib said he was scammed after a July 6 ride, after a driver claimed he damaged the car resulting in a total $90 fee for a $10 ride. The rider allegedly used a fake picture of vomit claiming Dib had thrown up in his car.

“Thirty minutes after I got home, I received an email from Lyft’s customer support saying that I had damages to my ride,” Dib said. “I checked the email and saw that there were photos of vomit all over the back seat.”

Dib said a $80 damage fee was added to the ride for a mess he didn’t make.

“It completely blew me away. I was like, ‘What damages?’” Dib said.

Dib’s wife shared the incident on Facebook with a picture of the image that was submitted by Dib’s Lyft driver claiming he was responsible.

“That’s the time on the dashboard saying 9:10 a.m. and my Lyft was at 12:42 p.m.,” Dib said, showing WCTV the photo. “There’s video footage of me standing by my garage with no vomit anywhere on me."

After sharing the image on social media others commented with similar experiences, prompting Lyft to look into the issue while it refunded Dib back.

Several people have reported fake photos being used by drivers in similar instances. In one, a Colorado couple was upcharged by Uber for damages after their driver allegedly used a different photo of vomit.

“It’s actually on Uber’s Yelp page where it originated,” the couple said of the image, according to KUSA.

In another incident, a passenger used Google’s reverse image search to debunk a photo her driver claimed was of her vomit.

In a statement to WCTV, Lyft said it is aware the issue and investigating.

“Lyft’s support team investigates each incident individually and makes a determination based on the evidence available, such as photos and statements from both the driver and rider.”

Dib said while his dispute is resolved he hopes the rideshare companies take more proactive steps.

“I think they should require all drivers to have in-vehicle dash cams to rectify any situations like this,” he said.