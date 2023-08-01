Lunchables are Getting a Fresh Fruit Upgrade

For the first time in the brand's 35-year history, shoppers will be able to find Lunchables stackable foods in the produce aisle.

Yes, Oscar Meyer, the makers of bologna's Hail Mary-turned-savior (according to a retelling of the origin story by The Atlantic), are rolling out lunch packs with fresh fruit inside including pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples.

This is a divergence from the 2011 Lunchables With Fruit product, which featured the packaged-in-juice variety instead and reportedly didn't sell.

In a press release, the company reported a 500% increase over the past year in social media searches for "Lunchables with fruits and vegetables."

So Lunchables, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, is adding Fresh Del Monte's fruits to its two best-selling items: Turkey and Ham Cracker Stackers.

"Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs," said Naor Danieli, director of marketing for the brand. "Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable and real food experience we provide for kids."

Melissa Mackay, vice president of marketing at Fresh Del Monte, says the goal of this collaboration is ultimately to make fruit consumption become "second nature" to younger generations, calling it a "game changer" for children's nutrition.

In March, the brand announced it will be available as a lunch option in schools starting this fall. The recipes used had to be altered to be acceptable under National School Lunch Program criteria, CNN reported.

The brand has attempted to change up its offerings and dessert options over the years, but its compartmentalized packs of DIY sandwiches and pizzas have remained largely unchanged.

For the nostalgics in the room, the addition of fresh fruit to the Cracker Stackers is just that: an addition. Grapes aren't replacing cookies and apples aren't taking the place of beloved candies. So you can still play with your meat-and-cheese snack and eat it too.