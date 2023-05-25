Lululemon Workers Say They Were Fired for Reporting Robbery to Police

Two Lululemon employees have accused the company of firing them because they reported a robbery at a Lululemon store in Georgia to police — which they were told is against policy, a local news station reported Thursday.

"All of a sudden we see some gentlemen run into the store in masks and hoodies," assistant manager Jennifer Ferguson told 11 Alive WXIA-TV of the theft at the athletic apparel company's store in Peachtree Corners, 33 miles from Atlanta.

"They swiped until they couldn't hold any more product and ran out the door," she added.

Co-worker Rachel Rogers added: "We didn't really feel very protected or know what else to do." She managed to videotape the theft.

Rogers said the store has been hit with a string of recent robberies.

Police confirmed to The Messenger that the robbery was reported. Three people were arrested and have been charged with felony robbery counts, according to to a police report.

Lululemon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ferguson said that company policy is that employees should not try to interfere with thieves — or discuss thefts with anyone but company personnel.

"We are not supposed to get in the way. You kind of clear path for whatever they're going to do," Ferguson told 11 Alive.

"We've been told not to [even] put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We're not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it," she added.

Ferguson and Rogers said they were both terminated after the company told them they have a "no tolerance" policy.

They both called their terminations unfair and a blow to income they depended on.