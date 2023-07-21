LSU Student Won’t Be Kicked Out Over F-Bomb-Laced Voicemail Sent to GOP Lawmaker

A graduate student at LSU will not be expelled from school for a profane and threatening voicemail to a state senator. However, the school announced that he would be relieved on his teaching duties.
Marcus Venable has been identified as the graduate student who allegedly left an expletive-filled message for state Rep. Mike Fesi. The Republican state senator was one of 76 members of the Louisiana House who voted to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto on House Bill 648, which banned gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.
"You did not produce any goddamn evidence to support the claims you made about people being harmed by transgender care, yet we've had tons of empirical evidence telling us there's an increased suicide risk for people who don't get this care," Venable said.
"So you, you big fat headed motherf*****, I can't wait to read your name in the f******obituary. I will make a goddamn martini made from the tears of your butthurt conservatives when we put your f****** a** in the ground, you fat f****** useless piece of s***. F*** you. I hope you have a terrible day. Go f*** yourself."
In a statement to the Louisiana Illuminator, LSU spokesperson Abbi Rocha Laymoun said that Venable will be allowed to remain a student but would "not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future."
Louisiana State Police said in a statement to Baton Rouge news station WAFB that they "are currently investigating the complaint."
Fesi told WAFB that he "don't want to see no harm come to anybody."
