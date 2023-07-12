‘Loyal’ 20-Year-Old Dog Left at Shelter Unites TikTok in Adoption Effort

An animal shelter’s TikTok of a senior dog who had been surrendered by his family ended up with the pooch finding a home to spend the remainder of his time.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, Florida, posted a TikTok about Dax, a 20-year-old Weimaraner that was surrendered by his owners. He appears onscreen looking sad and confused.

“There are some stories that break our hearts more than others,” the narration of the TikTok said. “These are not dogs. These are our children. Please be responsible – a home should be forever.”

"It is unfathomable to think about a loving loyal 20-year-old senior dog, at the end of his life span, given up and left confused and heartbroken," read the rescue's original TikTok message.

The shelter, which is the largest cage-free no-kill shelter in the country, heard about Dax from the Walton County Sheriff’s Animal Services in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Newsweek reported.

The shelter promised to pay all of Dax’s medical expenses for the rest of the dog’s life. The shelter then announced he had been adopted on July 3, less than a week after sharing his story online.

“Dax was welcomed by his forever mother and his new siblings with loving open arms,” the description of the video read. “We are so very grateful for this wonderful miracle”

A spokesperson for the shelter told The Messenger that Dax is “enjoying a relaxed life,” and is “doing fine” with his new owners, who wish to remain anonymous.

Donations were able to purchase Dax a new wheelchair to support his hind legs and cover medication costs, as well as a goodie bag he received at his new home.

While the ASPCA cites behavioral issues as the cause for most animal surrenders, a spokesperson for Big Dog Ranch Rescue said the economy has made it more difficult for pet owners to take care of their animals and has led to more surrenders.

“People are moving from rentals or houses, to less expensive ones,” they told The Messenger. “A lot of places don't take dogs.”

As people struggle to keep up with housing costs and inflation, pets may pay the price.

“They’re kind of like the canary in the coal mines, these dogs,” a spokesperson for the shelter told The Messenger. “Kinda like an economic indicator.”

The number of dogs either dying in shelters or being euthanized has increased by 97% compared to 2021, according to a report from Shelter Animals Count, a national database that tracks animal shelters.

PBS NewsHour report from earlier this year indicated that the animals adopted during the pandemic have made it back into shelter systems as the economy has taken a hit.

“There’s no question that pet ownership is getting more and more expensive and some folks on the lower end of the income spectrum are just going to get priced out,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, told PBS NewsHour.

Fortunately for Dax, a collective effort from dog lovers across the internet and shelter staff and fosters was able to provide him with a happy home to live out the rest of his life.