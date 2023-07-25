Lowe’s Employee, 68, Fired After Fighting Off Shoplifters Raises More Than $25K on GoFundMe

Donna Hansbrough had worked at Lowes for 13 years until a physical altercation with alleged shoplifters left her without a job or source of income — until the internet rallied to raise her money.
The 68-year-old sustained three punches to the face after grabbing the shopping cart of a suspect accused of walking out of Lowes with more than $2,000 of merchandise on June 25, according to the Rincon Police Department.
Authorities said Hansbrough was fired for intervening in the theft and that Lowes told them it was a “violation of their policy.”
Hansbrough was left with a black eye from the assault.
- Lowe’s Employee Rehired After Being Fired For Trying to Stop Shoplifters
- Former Employees of Vice Start GoFundMe After Bankruptcy Filing Halts Severance Payments
- Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe
- Woman Gets Job Back at Lowe’s After Assault by Shoplifters
- Family Whose House Burned Down Says GoFundMe Cash Was Stolen By Friend
A GoFundMe page was made to support Hansbrough through unemployment while she looks for a new job after being fired for “something she clearly had no control over,” according to the description.
“If anything, I think we all [feel] that Lowe’s owes her a raise and her job back,” the fundraiser organizers wrote.
Donations to the page were paused as of Monday afternoon, and the amount of money raised sat neatly at $25,110.
Two of the three suspects are at large, police said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lottery Seller Praised for Trying to Track Down Jackpot Winner Accused of Stealing Ticket From Owner, Trying to Cash it inNews
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Raging, Uncontrolled New Mexico Wildfire Sparked by Lightning StrikeNews
- Beyoncé Fans Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Waiting Hours for Concert in Packed Maryland StadiumNews
- Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing ManNews
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Passenger Flight Delayed After Bear Escapes From Plane’s Cargo HoldNews
- Investigation Uncovers Nazi Symbols, Child Porn in German Police Chat MessagesNews
- Image of ‘The Candy Man’ Serial Killer’s Last Known Unidentified Victim Released 50 Years LaterNews
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness
- Amateur Sleuths Dive Into Florida Lake, Find 32 Cars Tied to Cold CasesNews