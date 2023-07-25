Lowe’s Employee, 68, Fired After Fighting Off Shoplifters Raises More Than $25K on GoFundMe - The Messenger
Lowe’s Employee, 68, Fired After Fighting Off Shoplifters Raises More Than $25K on GoFundMe

The company told police she was fired because the intervention was a 'violation of their policy'

Monique Merrill
A Lowes hardware store in Washington, DC, on February 23, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Donna Hansbrough had worked at Lowes for 13 years until a physical altercation with alleged shoplifters left her without a job or source of income — until the internet rallied to raise her money.

The 68-year-old sustained three punches to the face after grabbing the shopping cart of a suspect accused of walking out of Lowes with more than $2,000 of merchandise on June 25, according to the Rincon Police Department.

Authorities said Hansbrough was fired for intervening in the theft and that Lowes told them it was a “violation of their policy.”

Hansbrough was left with a black eye from the assault.

A GoFundMe page was made to support Hansbrough through unemployment while she looks for a new job after being fired for “something she clearly had no control over,” according to the description. 

“If anything, I think we all [feel] that Lowe’s owes her a raise and her job back,” the fundraiser organizers wrote.

Donations to the page were paused as of Monday afternoon, and the amount of money raised sat neatly at $25,110.

Two of the three suspects are at large, police said.

