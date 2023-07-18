Low-Tech Solution to a High-Tech Problem: Cigarette-Lighter Device Stops Car Thefts

With vehicle theft rates drastically increasing across the country, a research team led by the University of Michigan might have found a solution.

The team has developed a security system called the Battery Sleuth to counter car thefts. As reported by the Detroit Free Press, this vehicle security system bypasses both wireless communication relied on by key fobs and the standardized onboard communication network. By doing so, it verifies authentic drivers through measuring voltage fluctuations in a vehicle's electrical system, thus preventing wireless hacking, old-school jimmying, and other robbery methods.

According to a release from the University of Michigan (U-M), drivers interact with the security system via a keypad device plugged into the auxiliary power outlet, which is also used for cigarette lighters and chargers. This security system can function as an add-on to existing vehicles or as a permanent component in new vehicles.

"The great thing about the power outlet is its simplicity—it's just a wire connected to the battery, so there's nothing to hack," stated Kang Shin, the Kevin and Nancy O’Connor Professor of Computer Science at U-M and the project's lead researcher. "Creating voltage fluctuations with components like windshield wipers or door locks is even simpler."

Utilizing what the researchers describe as a "voltage fingerprint," the device enables the vehicle to start once drivers enter a numerical code. The car can only start after the receiver recognizes this fingerprint.

"The concept of measuring fluctuations in a car's electrical system is straightforward, but designing a device that can accurately perform this task in thousands of different vehicle models under varying environmental conditions becomes quite complex," noted Liang He, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Colorado, Denver, and a project researcher. "We're working to design a system that's intelligent enough to measure the parameters of the vehicle it's installed in and then customize itself to work effectively with that vehicle."

The Battery Sleuth, aside from starting only when a recognized driver is present and protecting the vehicle it is installed in, also safeguards itself from hacking or physical attacks. The system includes a siren that activates if illegitimate activity is detected and a resistor that deactivates the vehicle's electrical system if an unauthorized power source is connected.

"Vehicle theft costs drivers and insurance companies over $4 billion annually in the United States alone. This is partly due to the fact that modern vehicles employ an assortment of computer systems that weren't designed to work in conjunction," said Shin. "Every new layer of technology introduces additional security vulnerabilities. Instead of trying to patch each one, we've developed a system that operates independently."

According to a 2022 field test study involving eight vehicles, a Battery Sleuth prototype proved over 99.9% effective at detecting and preventing illegitimate activity without disrupting normal vehicle operation. The project is slated for completion in three years.

By that time, the team aims to have a commercially viable prototype ready for mass production."