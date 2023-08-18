‘Low Life’ Vandals Destroy Headstones, Statues, and Other Memorials at Kansas Cemetery

A Kansas community is distraught after their local pet cemetery was vandalized. The unknown attackers broke headstones, statues, and flowers placed near the graves of beloved family pets.

The SEK Humane Society broke the news on Facebook Thursday, sharing that “handfuls” of memorials had been broken, torn apart, or thrown. The staff wrote, “We are beyond shocked on this scale of inhumane damage; our hearts go out to all of the plot owners.”

The humane society’s director went out that afternoon and put some of the stones back where they were supposed to be. However, they explained that other stones had been thrown so far that the staff was unsure what plot they belonged to.

“We have gathered these stones as well as the broken ones together and highly encourage our public to come [and] visit their pet's plot to make sure your site is okay,” the humane society said.

Many small statues were reported to be broken as well, and all of the flowers and pipe holders have been removed.

Community members were deeply saddened by this announcement. One user commented, “What low-life people would do that?” Another wrote, “This makes my heart hurt. As someone whose pet has passed away, I couldn’t imagine someone destroying their graves. These people gain NOTHING from doing this, it’s inhumane.”

The director plans to lead a cleanup crew at noon on Saturday to finish repairing and restoring the graves.