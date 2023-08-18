‘Low Life’ Vandals Destroy Headstones, Statues, and Other Memorials at Kansas Cemetery - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

‘Low Life’ Vandals Destroy Headstones, Statues, and Other Memorials at Kansas Cemetery

Humane society: 'We are beyond shocked on this scale of inhumane damage'

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pieces of a broken headstone lay in the dirt of a Kansas pet cemetery. The vandalism was discovered Thursday by the SEK Humane Society.SEK Humane Society/Facebook

A Kansas community is distraught after their local pet cemetery was vandalized. The unknown attackers broke headstones, statues, and flowers placed near the graves of beloved family pets.

The SEK Humane Society broke the news on Facebook Thursday, sharing that “handfuls” of memorials had been broken, torn apart, or thrown. The staff wrote, “We are beyond shocked on this scale of inhumane damage; our hearts go out to all of the plot owners.”

The humane society’s director went out that afternoon and put some of the stones back where they were supposed to be. However, they explained that other stones had been thrown so far that the staff was unsure what plot they belonged to.

“We have gathered these stones as well as the broken ones together and highly encourage our public to come [and] visit their pet's plot to make sure your site is okay,” the humane society said.

Many small statues were reported to be broken as well, and all of the flowers and pipe holders have been removed.

Community members were deeply saddened by this announcement. One user commented, “What low-life people would do that?” Another wrote, “This makes my heart hurt. As someone whose pet has passed away, I couldn’t imagine someone destroying their graves. These people gain NOTHING from doing this, it’s inhumane.”

Read More

The director plans to lead a cleanup crew at noon on Saturday to finish repairing and restoring the graves.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.