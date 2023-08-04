Louisville Planning to Set Fire to Hoarder’s Home Full of Explosives, Toxic Chemicals Inside

The city of Louisville will be holding a public meeting on Monday, August 7, to outline the planned demolition of a "hoarder" house where officials discovered explosives and dangerous chemicals.
WDRB reported that a demolition order was filed by the city for 6213 Applegate Lane after officials found "known explosives, explosive fumes or vapors, or the presence of toxic fume gases, or material" in the house and the adjacent garage.
"There are gallons and tens of gallons of these chemicals and other chemicals on the premises," the demolition order stated. "It is not safe for the public and must be under the control of Metro for protection until such time that the properties, both the primary residence and the garage, are demolished, or the dangerous material is neutralized or removed."
Marc Hibel, the sole owner of the house, was indicted on Thursday on first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and wanton endangerment charges. He is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Correction facility with a $50,000 bond.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 PM at Highview Baptist Church with the purpose of updating residents on the current plan and answering any questions people may have about the controlled demolition.
During a press conference this week, Mayor Craig Greenburg stated that "a planned, monitored, and controlled burn" was recommended to him by several experts as the best way to ensure a safe demolition of the house."
