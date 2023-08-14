Kentucky School District Blaming New AI-Created Routes for Kids Getting Home at 10 p.m., Canceling School

Louisville residents have expressed outrage after AI-created bus routes caused school cancellations and chaos.

Jefferson County Public School officials were forced to cancel classes on Thursday and Friday as problems arose with getting students to and from school. A JCPS bus driver told WDRB that the AI-generated software named AlphaRoute was responsible for the transportation disruptions.

The new bus routes activated a “transportation disaster” that left some elementary school students arriving home as late as 10 p.m. after the first day of school.

Before the school year began, parents expressed concern over the new system, saying it would fail. Parents reportedly called school officials over the summer to raise warnings about unsafe bus stop locations and missing bus stops that the new routes proposed. Officials went ahead and used AlphaRoute anyways.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio conveyed his confidence about the new system over the summer but promptly apologized in a video Wednesday night after he had to cancel school the next two days.

“I apologize to our families, our parents. I know as a dad what that must have been like, how unnerving that must have been waiting for your child to get home and not knowing exactly where they are or were. I truly apologize for that,” Pollio said in the video.

WDRB Investgatates found that other school districts nationwide have used AlphaRoute to generate bus routes and failed — notably in Columbus, Ohio, which provides for over 35,000 students. Columbus City School officials said they purchased AlpaRoute for $1.5 million but had to revert to the software Versatrans due to flawed routes.

JCPS board member Linda Duncan believes the district spent around $265,000 for AlphaRoute.

"We had had lots of other districts that had not had success with them, we had districts that did have success with them, so I think we tried to weigh the balance there and try to go with the new approach," Duncan told WDRB.

John Stovall, the president of Teamsters Local 783, a bus driver’s union, said drivers worked Thursday and Friday to practice the new routes and provide feedback to the school district. He also said drivers had the option to work Saturday and Sunday if they chose to.

Stovall said bus drivers expressed concerns to the distinct over the summer about the new software and some drivers have even resigned over the chaos.

“They should've probably started all of this a month, a month and a half ago,” Stovall said. “Bring the drivers in, have them run the route, come back, and tell them what's not going to work."