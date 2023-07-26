Louisiana Woman Wakes Up at Night to Use Bathroom, Finds Snake in Her Toilet - The Messenger
Louisiana Woman Wakes Up at Night to Use Bathroom, Finds Snake in Her Toilet

Snake catcher said this is his first time in 30 years finding a snake in a toilet

Elizabeth Urban
A snake catcher was called to remove a ball python from a woman’s toilet in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. He said it was likely someone’s pet that had escaped.Steve's Snaketuary/KSLA

Social media users are expressing a newfound fear after a Louisiana woman went to use the bathroom at night, only to discover a snake in her toilet.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary was summoned to remove a snake from a toilet at a home in Shreveport, as reported by KSLA. He managed to disassemble the toilet and capture the snake, which he identified as a ball python.

Kennedy emphasized that ball pythons are not venomous or dangerous, as they are often kept as pets. He suspects that this snake was a pet that had escaped.

After recounting the incident on Snaketuary’s Facebook page, several users commented that they would now be inspecting their toilets for snakes. One user remarked, “That is one of my biggest fears in the middle of the night.”

However, Kennedy assured readers that finding snakes in a toilet is extremely rare. He responded to the Facebook post, saying, “It is my first time in over 30 years of catching snakes!”

