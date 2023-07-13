Louisiana School District Backtracks on Proposed Skirt Ban After Public Backlash

A Louisiana school district retracted its proposal to ban skirts on Tuesday after receiving complaints from parents and students, NOLA.com reported.
The Tangipahoa Parish School Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to reconsider the policy. This move came in response to school administrators' concerns that students were wearing skirts shorter than the allowed length. According to the dress code, all skirts must reach the knee.
To ensure compliance, the board initially decided to ban skirts — a decision that sparked controversy among parents and students who argued that it was overly strict and infringed upon religious beliefs.
"The revision for us was way more than just a skirt, but a change that would forever redefine our freedom to express our worship, not only for my children but also for generations to come," Rebecca Soley, a parent, said at the meeting, according to the outlet.
Some board members pointed out that the ban would take effect a month ahead of the school year's start, creating an inconvenience for parents who had already purchased uniforms.
