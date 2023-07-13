Louisiana School District Backtracks on Proposed Skirt Ban After Public Backlash - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Louisiana School District Backtracks on Proposed Skirt Ban After Public Backlash

One parent complained that the ban infringed on religious freedom

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jonathan Kirn/Getty Images

A Louisiana school district retracted its proposal to ban skirts on Tuesday after receiving complaints from parents and students, NOLA.com reported.

The Tangipahoa Parish School Board unanimously voted on Tuesday to reconsider the policy. This move came in response to school administrators' concerns that students were wearing skirts shorter than the allowed length. According to the dress code, all skirts must reach the knee.

To ensure compliance, the board initially decided to ban skirts — a decision that sparked controversy among parents and students who argued that it was overly strict and infringed upon religious beliefs.

"The revision for us was way more than just a skirt, but a change that would forever redefine our freedom to express our worship, not only for my children but also for generations to come," Rebecca Soley, a parent, said at the meeting, according to the outlet.

Read More

Some board members pointed out that the ban would take effect a month ahead of the school year's start, creating an inconvenience for parents who had already purchased uniforms.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.