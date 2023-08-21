Louisiana Police Officer Fired, Arrested for Allegedly Taking Cash During Traffic Stop

A Louisiana police officer was fired, then arrested for allegedly taking cash from a motorist during a traffic stop — instead of busting the driver.
Former Kenner Police Department Officer Trey Carter, 28, is facing charges of malfeasance in office and extortion, 4 WWL reported.
Local Police Chief Keith Conley told the station that the department began investigating Carter on Saturday and found "irregularities" and "questionable conduct" while reviewing audio recordings and paperwork related to the incident.
The motorist was also interviewed, according to FOX 8.
“The men and women of the Kenner Police Department work hard day and night to serve their community and have a stellar reputation., We will never tolerate this type of behavior — no one is above the law,” he said.
The police department hired Carter in Aug. 2022. He completed the academy training this March 2023, recently finished the field training program.
He had been on the road for about three weeks, Conley told 4 WWL.
- Suspected Teen Kidnapping Victim Saved During Routine Traffic Stop: Police
- Teen With ‘Violent History Towards Police’ Punches Cop and Flees During Traffic Stop
- 20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Authorities Allegedly Find Almost 600 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
- Man Handcuffed During Traffic Incident In Georgia Dies in Police Custody
- Alleged Drunk Driver Tries to Swap Places with Dog During DUI Traffic Stop
- NHL’s Alex Galchenyuk Threatened Police Officer During Arrest: ‘Your Bloodline Is Dead’
The motorist was arrested Saturday night by the department’s detectives.
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews