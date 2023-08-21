Louisiana Police Officer Fired, Arrested for Allegedly Taking Cash During Traffic Stop

A Louisiana police officer was fired, then arrested for allegedly taking cash from a motorist during a traffic stop — instead of busting the driver.

Former Kenner Police Department Officer Trey Carter, 28, is facing charges of malfeasance in office and extortion, 4 WWL reported.

Local Police Chief Keith Conley told the station that the department began investigating Carter on Saturday and found "irregularities" and "questionable conduct" while reviewing audio recordings and paperwork related to the incident.

The motorist was also interviewed, according to FOX 8.

“The men and women of the Kenner Police Department work hard day and night to serve their community and have a stellar reputation., We will never tolerate this type of behavior — no one is above the law,” he said.

The police department hired Carter in Aug. 2022. He completed the academy training this March 2023, recently finished the field training program.

He had been on the road for about three weeks, Conley told 4 WWL.

The motorist was arrested Saturday night by the department’s detectives.